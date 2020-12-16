Retail, Banking, and Technology Sectors Driving Global Holistic Web Protection Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

"Retail, banking and finance, and technology/telecommunications are the three key sectors driving the growth of the holistic web protection market," said Mikita Hanets, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan."Due to the rise of eCommerce, retail is expected to more than double the revenue generated from $400 million in 2020 to $823.7 million by 2025. As threats for online businesses continue to increase, so will the demand for solutions to combat them."

Hanets added: "As the banking and finance industry faces an uphill task in its bid to deliver secure digital services to customers over the internet, it will continue to turn to holistic web protection services. At the same time, for many technology and telecommunication companies, web infrastructure is not only a crucial business enabler but often the foundation of the business itself. Therefore, an interruption of services caused by DDoS attacks, for instance, may have detrimental consequences for the company's standing in the market."

The growing sophistication of attacks and the lack of cybersecurity professionals present immense prospects for market participants. Growth opportunities will vary considerably, depending on the region:

North America : Due to higher security spending, the region represents the most lucrative geographical market for holistic web protection vendors. It will continue being the core market for companies providing integrated WAF, DDoS mitigation, and BRM solutions.

: Due to higher security spending, the region represents the most lucrative geographical market for holistic web protection vendors. It will continue being the core market for companies providing integrated WAF, DDoS mitigation, and BRM solutions. Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA): The share of the European market continues to grow as the awareness of holistic web protection issues spreads. Sales in Europe continue to be driven by local legislation, which incentivizes companies to take a preventative approach to cybersecurity.

The share of the European market continues to grow as the awareness of holistic web protection issues spreads. Sales in continue to be driven by local legislation, which incentivizes companies to take a preventative approach to cybersecurity. Asia-Pacific (APAC): Customers in the region prefer solutions offered by local vendors. The growth of the holistic web protection market in the APAC region will be primarily determined by the ability of local vendors to capture revenue streams.

Customers in the region prefer solutions offered by local vendors. The growth of the holistic web protection market in the APAC region will be primarily determined by the ability of local vendors to capture revenue streams. Latin America (LATAM): By 2025, the region is forecast to almost double the market revenue as enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Vendors that are prepared to cope with region-specific challenges are poised to grow their share of the market.

Global Holistic Web Protection Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

