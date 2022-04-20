Retail Banking IT Spending Market Value to Grow by USD 15.69 billion | Accenture Plc and Atos SE Among Key Vendors| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Retail Banking IT Spending Market value is expected to increase by USD 15.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.15%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The retail banking IT spending market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market. Established vendors have strong financial abilities and technical expertise in offering innovative and quality products. They also invest a significant share of their capital in R&D and adopt organic growth strategies, such as product launches, to bring considerable differentiation in their solutions and gain high customer penetration. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by using low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base.

Regional Market Outlook

The retail banking IT spending market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in the region. The rapid growth of the banking sector, including retail banking, will facilitate the retail banking IT spending market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Retail Banking IT Spending Market Driver:

Growing need for greater customer satisfaction:



Banking software helps enterprises in the banking industry to provide better customer services. Customers can access their bank accounts from any interconnected branch across the world. It also provides them with an option for managing their bank accounts from anywhere and anytime. Also, it enables enterprises to manage customer data systematically and securely and build customers' trust. This helps enterprises to retain current customers and attract new customers. Hence, the growing need for customer satisfaction is expected to increase the demand for retail banking IT spending during the forecast period.

Retail Banking IT Spending Market Trend:

Incorporation of analytics into third-party banking software:



Third-party banking software provides a streamlined way to manage a complex set of processes for the enterprises in the banking industry. Financial software platforms help enterprises in providing various services to multiple customers simultaneously. Therefore, end-users are actively spending in the development of various software solutions.

Retail Banking IT Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

