RETAIL BY MONA SECURES GROWTH COMMITMENT FROM INVESTORS TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail by MONA, the darling of New York's retail advisory scene, today announced that it has secured a new growth funding commitment from strategic investors. The investment will support MONA's continued expansion, technology development, and strategic acquisitions as the firm builds on its position as one of the most dynamic, innovative, and rapidly-growing retail advisory firms in New York – and prepares to expand into additional key U.S. markets.

Founded in 2020 by CEO, Brandon Singer, MONA launched at the height of the pandemic when the retail market was at a standstill and has since executed over 350 transactions across New York City and beyond. With more than 30 professionals and divisions spanning luxury retail, food & beverage, high street retail, wellness retail, and open-air shopping centers, MONA has become known for its high-touch service, forward-thinking dealmaking, and unparalleled market insight.

The new funding will allow MONA to:

Invest in proprietary technology and data platforms that enhance market intelligence, streamline deal execution, and provide clients with deeper, real-time insights.

Expand its team with best-in-class brokers, researchers, and client service professionals.

Pursue strategic acquisition of boutique brokerages to strengthen market coverage and specialization.

Launch in additional markets across the U.S., expanding MONA's reach beyond New York.

Elevate client service and performance through innovative tools, training, and operational excellence.

"This growth commitment marks the next chapter in MONA's evolution," said Brandon Singer, Founder & CEO of Retail by MONA. "We've built a firm that thrives on entrepreneurial thinking, market intelligence, and best-in-class client service and now we're doubling down on those strengths. As we expand into new markets, we're bringing MONA's creative dealmaking, innovative technology, and unmatched industry expertise to clients nationwide. Our investors share our vision to combine world-class brokerage talent with cutting-edge tools and proprietary data to deliver unmatched value for tenants and landlords."

Since its founding, MONA has been behind some of the most notable retail deals in the city, including Goyard's flagship relocation to 699 Madison Avenue, Gucci at 45 Ninth Avenue, and Luisaviaroma's first U.S. location at 1 Bond Street.

With this new investment, MONA will continue to strengthen its role as a leader in shaping the future of retail leasing, blending human expertise with data-driven intelligence to anticipate market trends and deliver results for tenants and landlords alike.

About Retail by MONA

MONA, a first-of-its-kind retail leasing and advisory firm is singularly focused on the renaissance of retail. The Company's myriad of deals have included renowned global and national. The firm uses its knowledge base and methodology to better serve its clients and partners in all aspects of the new age of retail, including traditional brick and mortar, restaurant, direct to consumer, clicks to bricks, entertainment, grocery, pharmacy, education, fitness, health and wellness, experiential concepts, retail logistics and fulfillment. For additional information visit www.retailbymona.com or Instagram @retailbymona.

SOURCE Retail by Mona