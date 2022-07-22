Retail Clinics Market Size Worth US$ ~18.7 billion by 2031: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail clinics market size was pegged at ~US$ 4.39 billion in 2020. The market is expected to clock US$ ~18.7 billion by 2031, to grow at a CAGR of ~15.6% between the forecast period. All information is portrayed in the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. Report Title "Retail Clinics Market by Operator [Pharmacies/Big Box Retailers, Hospital Operated and Private Owners], Location [Retail Stores, Drugstore Chains and Standalone Drugstores], Application [Vaccination, Point-Of-Care, Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay, and Other Applications] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031"

Growth Factor

The prominent market players are progressively implementing several initiatives such as collaboration and funding to open retail clinics across the globe. For instance, in July 2020, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. planned to open as many as 700 doctors' offices in its drugstores over the next five years and invest $1 billion in primary-care provider VillageMD over the next three years.

The global retail clinics market has been analyzed from four different perspectives: Operator, Location, Application, and Region.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/retail-clinics-market/7728

Excerpts from 'By Operator Segmentation'

The global retail clinics market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories depending on operator, viz.

Pharmacies/Big Box Retailers

Hospital Operated

Private Owners

The pharmacies/big box retailers segment dominated the market with the largest share. The growth of the segment can be attributed to large presence of prominent big box retailers such as CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart at various locations, which are also involved in local health care.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global retail clinics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to command the largest share of the global Retail Clinics market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Factors such as the growing number of retail clinics and favorable reimbursement policies are attributed for the large share of the region in the global market. In 2006, there were around 351 retail clinics in U.S., which increased to ~2800 retail clinics by 2017.

The retail clinics market in North America shal continue to progress and retain its dominance through the forecast perios due to sheer increase in initiatives by hospitals and corporations to increase their regional outreach.

Lower treatment cost to easy to treat acute ailments as against traditional care and emergency care is also considered a chief contributor to the market growth in North America region. To sum up, the North America retail clinics market shall be witnessing rapid growth through the forecast period due to cumulative effect of factors such as cheaper service cost, easy access to acute and easy to treat conditions, and growing investments by hospitals and corporations to increase their outreach.

Additionally, the Europe retail clinics market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing focus on providing preventive healthcare to the general population, and thereby reduce the cost of direct and indirect hospitalization of patients in hospital or emergency settings. Other growth contributors in Europe market are increased popularity of retail clinics due to reduced waiting time to patients, easy access to common healthcare, and high support from the domestic governments.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global retail clinics market are

CVS Health

The Kroger Co

Rite Aid Corporation

Aurora Health Care

Bellin Health Systems

NextCare Holdings, Inc

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc

Lindora, LLC

Among others

Ask here for more customization [email protected] https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/retail-clinics-market/7728

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD ~ 3.8 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 USD ~ 18.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 15.6% from 2021 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2021-2031 Segments covered By Operator, Location, Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018& 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

TOC Continued….

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Speak to Our Expert: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/retail-clinics-market/7728

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports