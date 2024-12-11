Retail Control Systems Introduces TPM Solution to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Margins for Thrifting Retailers

Addressing Nontraditional Retail Challenges: AI-based Solution Empowers Thrift Stores with Intelligent Pricing and Revenue Optimization

LEBANON, N.H., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Control Systems (RCS), a leader in point-of-sale solutions, announces the release of its latest version of Thrift Production Management (TPM) software, developed exclusively to meet the unique operational needs of the multi-billion-dollar thrift industry. This versatile solution improves operational efficiency and helps thrift organizations like Goodwill Industries achieve better pricing parity, streamline inventory management, and improve margins.

Matt Gallant, Director of Product Retail Control Systems

"Thrift stores operate with dynamic, donated inventory, and many lack the real-time data to set optimal prices and track production effectively," said Matt Gallant, Director of Product at Retail Control Systems. "TPM gives them actionable insights, from pricing parity to improved production visibility. It's a tailored solution designed to empower thrift retailers to thrive in a competitive, nontraditional market."

RCS's TPM solution, designed specifically to address the unique needs of the thrift sector, integrates AI to allow stores to set optimized prices across diverse inventory—an important advantage for nontraditional retailers reliant on donated goods. The platform's analytics also enhance tracking, empowering thrift organizations to improve production transparency and margins while managing dynamic inventory efficiently.

TPM's release of v3, further underscores its capabilities for the unique demands of the thrift industry. This release introduces features that enhance thrift organizations' security, scalability, and operations. Key v3 Features Include:

Single Sign-On (SSO): Supports significant identity providers like Google and Microsoft, SSO allows secure, streamlined user credential management for thrift organizations, adding a critical layer of security.

Supports significant identity providers like Google and Microsoft, SSO allows secure, streamlined user credential management for thrift organizations, adding a critical layer of security. Scan Pulls: This functionality lets users delete specific barcodes from the TPM system, effectively managing surplus or damaged barcodes and ensuring clean data. It's particularly useful when printing tags in bulk, as it prevents outdated barcodes from appearing in reports.

Self-service Licensing: A simplified licensing process allows organizations to add licenses independently, removing bottlenecks and supporting rapid scalability as needs evolve.

A simplified licensing process allows organizations to add licenses independently, removing bottlenecks and supporting rapid scalability as needs evolve. Barcode Look-up: To enhance training and loss prevention, admins can quickly retrieve metadata on any item's barcode, including details on who created the item and when. This helps to address issues like incorrect pricing.

TPM is platform agnostic and can be used as a standalone solution or natively in tandem with RCS's POS solution NCR Counterpoint . Retailers that are not using NCR Counterpoint can integrate with Thrift Production Manager's public API, and connect directly with their own POS. With TPM, retailers can streamline production, gain data-driven insights, simplify pricing, and ensure pricing accuracy to enhance operational efficiency, increase revenue, and provide a superior customer experience.

To get a demo, details, and insights on how to optimize operational efficiency and maximize revenue with TPM, visit the website and connect with the team directly here: Thrift Production Manager .

About Retail Control Systems

Retail Control Systems is a premier provider of point-of-sale solutions serving diverse sectors from garden centers to sports and entertainment. Known for industry-leading technology and customer-driven solutions, RCS continuously innovates to empower retailers with tools that streamline operations, boost margins, and increase customer engagement.

For more information, visit https://www.retailcontrolsystems.com/.

Media Contact:

Lynda Buckley

[email protected]

917-391-7736

