Retail CPAP Store Opens in Northeast Ohio

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based CPAP EquipSource are proud to announce the opening of their one-of-a-kind CPAP retail supply store and showroom, serving CPAP and oxygen therapy customers.

CPAP EquipSource now provides customers with a diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and who are currently on CPAP therapy (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with an "in-store" option to view and purchase the latest masks and machines on the market, along with all accessories needed to be therapy compliant. We also carry several types of CPAP cleaning devices and nebulizer machines.

CPAP EquipSource is proud to be an authorized retail distributor for the Inogen One portable oxygen concentrator, as seen on TV. Customers can visit our store to learn more about this incredible life-changing device that offers greater mobility and no more oxygen tanks! We also sell Home Sleep Testing kits (HST) for self-testing and screening of sleep apnea (OSA) that requires neither a prescription nor a visit to the doctor. You do not have to spend a night at a sleep lab, and this test can be done in the comfort of your own bed!

"Many CPAP patients are frustrated and tired of dealing with their current provider due to lack of service and supply options. This scarcity of parts or service results in patients not being able to use their CPAP devices as prescribed, which can ultimately lead to other, more serious health complications. We offer customers the convenience of being able to pick up a device from our store, if they suspect that they or a loved one may have sleep apnea. This tremendous benefit allows those who refuse to see a doctor or do not want to spend a night in a sleep laboratory to be tested," says Miguel Semidey, President of CPAP EquipSource. "This first-to-market, dedicated CPAP store will help patients suffering from OSA and lead to a good night's sleep, resulting in better outcomes and a greatly improved quality of life for our customers."

The day has arrived! CPAP and portable oxygen users in Ohio and around the country now have a trusted source to obtain respiratory medical equipment and supplies. We also sell other healthcare appliances, and offer sleep testing services to all types of institutional providers, including skilled and assisted living facilities. Come visit our store or at 6629 Engle Road, Midddleburg Heights, Ohio or call us at 1-440-625-0660 for more information.

Please contact Miguel Semidey, President of CPAP EquipSource via email at miguel@medicinamedical.com or 1-440-625-0660 if you have any questions or concerns.

