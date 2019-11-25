Retail Dive Releases Industry Predictions and Preview Coverage Ahead of Black Friday

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Retail Dive , a leading business publication covering the retail industry, has published two major pieces outlining what retailers can expect to see, and why this year is different from years past.

5 trends that will shape Black Friday 2019: In this data focused article, Associate Editor Caroline Jansen examines historical data from years past to help retail leaders contextualize this year's holiday shopping season both online and in-stores.

"As e-commerce continues to grow and blur the lines between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, stores during the holiday still hold relevance," Jansen writes. Read the full story >>

Black Friday is a state of mind: Reporter Daphne Howland dives into the true meaning of what Black Friday means for retailers, and why it's more important this year.

"While that famous Friday isn't really just a day anymore, as a concept it remains crucial for retailers," writes Howland. "The holiday quarter is the industry's make-or-break period, when a significant portion of their annual revenue and profits accrue to retailers' balance sheets." Read the full story >>

