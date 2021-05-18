Retail Drop Feature on DropLoads Helps Boost Small Businesses and Local Economies

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DropLoads announces a feature to help local and small businesses earn an additional income by becoming a retail drop location. Retailers may sign up with their LLC via the mobile app and receive commissions by holding parcels for consumer pickup. Once verified, local businesses can choose how many packages and what size they can accommodate at their store weekly.

The logistics industry has been hard-pressed and overwhelmed with backlogged packages, and customers have experienced a higher rate of stolen and missing parcels. With security purposes in mind, utilizing the retail drop option on DropLoads ensures no shipments are left unattended. The feature eliminates the possibility of theft, and consumers will receive their packages safely in hand.

Many businesses had to close their doors and limit customer capacity because of the pandemic. DropLoads aims to help these companies with some financial relief and opportunities for growth. As a retail drop location partner, companies will see improved foot traffic, stimulate their sales, and receive steady, competitively rated commission-based income.

DropLoads actively seeks partnerships with local mainstays, like Starbucks, which you can find in every neighborhood around America. As consumers visit the local store to retrieve their mail or packages, there is an increased likelihood of purchasing a bakery item or a cup of coffee while doing so.

Creator and Founder of The Simmons Group, VC, states: "As our economy embraces recovery, the goal is to create 10 million independently contracted jobs throughout the country this year and contribute to industries and businesses that have suffered during COVID."

DropLoads is available on IOS and Android mobile platforms. For press relations, consumer, or carrier questions, please call (888) 460 1939.

Interested investors, please contact: [email protected]

