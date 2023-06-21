Retail Energy Supply Association Encourages Consumers to Shop and Compare Energy Offers on National Energy Shopping Day

News provided by

Retail Energy Supply Association

21 Jun, 2023, 07:45 ET

Organization Celebrates Fourth Annual Event by Promoting Energy Shopping in Competitive States

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Energy Shopping Day, the Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA) is reminding consumers in 14 states and jurisdictions with the power to choose to explore competitive energy offers.

Observed annually on the first day of summer, National Energy Shopping Day was created to empower consumers with information and tools to shop for the best energy plan that meets their needs, budget and preferences. This is the fourth year this event has been nationally recognized and is published annually in Chase's Calendar of Events.

Continue Reading

"National Energy Shopping Day is an opportunity for consumers to take control of their energy choices and make informed decisions that best meet their individual needs," commented Tracy McCormick, executive director, RESA. "By promoting competition and encouraging consumers to explore their energy options, consumers can reduce their electric and natural gas costs, choose a renewable energy product and lessen their environmental impact."

National Energy Shopping Day, an initiative created by RESA, encourages individuals residing in states that offer consumer choice in electric and natural gas suppliers to find the ideal energy provider tailored to their specific requirements. Consumers may select a plan offering clean energy products or benefits such as smart home integration or energy efficiency programs for their homes or businesses.

According to a National Poll by Ragnar Research Partners, 74% of Americans want the power to choose their energy provider. Surprisingly, only 28% currently have the privilege to do so.

RESA offers valuable online resources on its website to help simplify the complex landscape of energy shopping. These tools help consumers better understand their options, terms and what's available in their specific state through an interactive map to help consumers make informed decisions.

ABOUT RESA
The Retail Energy Supply Association is a broad and diverse group of retail energy suppliers who share the common vision that competitive retail electricity and natural gas markets deliver a more efficient, customer-oriented outcome than a regulated utility structure. RESA is devoted to working with all stakeholders to promote vibrant and sustainable competitive retail energy markets for residential and industrial consumers. For more information, visit resausa.org and follow RESA on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Retail Energy Supply Association

Also from this source

Retail Energy Supply Association Names New National Spokesperson

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.