Retail foodservice purchases on the rise compared to 2017, new Technomic study discovers

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic found that 66% of consumers purchase prepared foods from retail at least three times a month, compared to 55% in 2017. Technomic's 2019 Retail Foodservice Consumer Trend Report takes a look at what's driving this growth, including recent retailer investments in foodservice menu variety and quality.

"Regularly scheduled grocery trips drive many prepared foods purchases as consumers appreciate being able to take care of grocery shopping while also having access to a freshly prepared meal or snack," explains Bret Yonke, manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Moving forward, full-service restaurant and food hall experiences will begin to roll out more frequently which is likely to encourage consumers to consider retail foodservice for a wider variety of occasions."

Highlights from the report include:

73% of prepared foods purchases are taken to go

71% of grocery delivery users say they would add a prepared-foods meal to their grocery delivery orders at least occasionally

47% of consumers eat their prepared foods immediately after purchase (as opposed to waiting an hour, a day, etc.)

Exploring direct responses from over 1,400 consumers, as well as current and future menu trends, the comprehensive 2019 Retail Foodservice Consumer Trend Report helps retail foodservice operators and suppliers keep abreast of consumers' evolving behavior, attitudes and preferences toward retail foodservice and to identify opportunity areas.

Technomic publishes a complete library of Consumer Trend Reports. To learn more, please visit technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

Contacts:

Press inquiries and report details: Anne Mills, (312) 506-3867, amills@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

SOURCE Technomic

Related Links

http://www.technomic.com

