Retail Foodservice Solutions Joins the National Restaurant Association Show

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Foodservice Solutions (RFS), formerly known as the Retail Foodservice Summit, will shift dates in 2020. As a result of a new partnership with the National Restaurant Association Show, Retail Foodservice Solutions will take place May 15-16, 2020, concurrently with the Show. Winsight Grocery Business' annual retail foodservice event features a day and a half of education and networking for its retailer guests. New this year, attendees will be able to participate in the first Retail Foodservice awards, as well as participate in a guided tour of some of the Show's most innovative booths and products.

"Retail Foodservice Solutions features unique changes next year as part of the effort to always bring our audience and sponsors the greatest value for their investment," said Jeff Friedman, EVP of Winsight Grocery Business. "Co-locating with the National Restaurant Association Show allows us to learn from the some of the most successful foodservice operators and glean even more of the incredible content, first-seen ingredients, menu development and new technologies that are now available to our audience."

Winsight Exhibitions Vice Chair Mary Pat Heftman added: "We are truly excited to bring Retail Foodservice Solutions into the fold of the National Restaurant Show. This represents the first of many steps to continue to expand our audience and the content that we deliver. Attendees of Retail Foodservice Solutions will no doubt be impressed with the food experiences and new content takeaways that we have planned for next year."

Retail Foodservice Solution's 2020 event schedule features a full day of content sessions beginning on May 15, including updates on the state of the foodservice industry, which will be revealed in detail for the first time by Technomic. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the experiential zone to taste and examine the latest offerings in the world of food retail. The day is wrapped up with one-to-one private meetings and a reception that night.

On May 16, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the first retail foodservice awards and will then take a guided tour of the Show's floor.

Retail guests interested in attending the 2020 event should reach out to groceryevents@winsightmedia.com for more information.

