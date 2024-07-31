RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. - IN LIQUIDATION TO MAKE FINAL DISTRIBUTION

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) – On March 31, 2023, Retail Holdings N.V. (now known as Retail Holdings NV – In Liquidation) (the "Company") entered into voluntary liquidation in Curacao, the Company's legal domicile.

Ms. Ramona Alfred, a Curacao resident, was appointed as Liquidator to be assisted by Antillean Management Corporation N.V. as Administrator.

It was not possible at that time for the Company to pay a final distribution to Shareholders as potential claims, primarily for past unclaimed distributions, were in excess of cash on hand. Most of these potential claims did not materialize prior to the expiration of their survival period, allowing the Company to now pay a final distribution.

The Liquidator today announced that a final distribution of $0.16 per Share will be paid to holders of the Company's common shares, with an effective date of August 20, 2024. The distribution will be funded by cash on hand.

The Liquidator advised that the distribution is a final distribution. Although the ultimate liquidation of the Company will not occur for several years, until the survival period of certain remaining potential claims expire, the Company's Shareholders will not receive any further distributions or other benefits. Consequently, the Shares will have no economic value to Shareholders after August 20, 2024. Investors who, nevertheless, may wish to trade the Company's shares after August 20, 2024 do so at very substantial risk to their investment.

For additional information please contact your broker or contact the Company, Retail Holdings N.V. – In Liquidation , The Liquidator c/o Antillean Management Corporation N.V. , Kaya W.F.G. (Jombi), Mensing 36, Willemstad, Curacao.

