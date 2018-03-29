Retail Holdings N.V. Announces Strong 2017 Results, Additional 2018 Distribution

Retail Holdings N.V.

11:57 ET

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. (the "Company"), announced today strong results for the year ended December 31, 2017. Financial highlights include:

  • Consolidated revenue from continuing operations was $196.9 million, an increase of 16.4% from prior year. Revenue at the Company's operations in Bangladesh grew 18.3% from prior year. Revenue in India increased 14.8%.
  • Results from operating activities in 2017 were a profit of $8.6 million, a jump of 65.5% from prior year.
  • Net proceeds of $104.4 million were realized in 2017 from the sale of most of the Company's equity stake in Singer Sri Lanka and from share sales in local equity markets in Bangladesh and India; this is in addition to the $68.9 million realized from equity sales in 2015 and 2016.
  • The Company's after-tax profit, including profit from discontinued operations, was $55.0 million in 2017, compared to a net profit of $15.1 million prior year. The 2017 results include a disposal gain of $45.2 million from the sale of a majority equity stake in Singer Sri Lanka
  • The 2017 profit attributable to Retail Holdings shareholders was $25.7 million, equivalent to $5.53 per Share, compared to $4.1 million attributable profit in 2016. During 2017 the Company paid distributions to shareholders of $3.00 per Share. A further $9.00 per Share distribution was paid in January 2018.

The Company's Board of Directors also confirmed a further 2018 distribution of $1.00 per Share, to be paid in the fall of 2018, with a likelihood of a larger distribution, depending on the level of asset sales. This would bring the distributions during 2018 to at least $10.00 per Share and would bring total distributions since inception of the Company's dividend/distribution program in 2007 to at least $28.75 per Share.

Chairman's Comments

Commenting on the 2017 results, Stephen H. Goodman, the Company's Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "I am pleased that the Company's continuing operations performed well in 2017, with double digit percentage growth in revenue and profit, both at the consolidated level and at each of the Company's two remaining operations. I am also extremely pleased by the very substantial progress made during 2017 in the Company's strategic program to monetize and return to shareholders the underlying value of the Company's assets.

"I am optimistic about the prospects for 2018, in terms both of operating performance - - the two remaining operations are off to a very good start - - and likely further progress in the strategic divestment program.  The Company's goal to complete the sale of substantially all of its business assets and begin the liquidation process within the next two years.

"I encourage all shareholders to read the 2017 Summary Annual Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement and Notes, which will be available in the next several days at the Corporate/Investor section of the Retail Holdings website: www.retailholdings.com, and can be obtained free of charge by email, telephone or regular mail request to the Company.

"I extend my sincere thanks to my fellow employees and directors for their considerable effort in making 2017 a success and thank all of the Company shareholders for their continued support."

About Retail Holdings

Retail Holdings N.V. is a holding company with one principal asset: a 54.1% equity interest in Sewko Holdings Limited, the parent company of Singer Asia Limited, a distributor of consumer durable products through subsidiaries in Bangladesh and India and with a residual equity stake in a similar business in Sri Lanka. Additional financial and other information about Retail Holdings N.V. may be found at the Corporate/Investor section of the Retail Holding's website: www.retailholdings.com. Price quotations for Retail Holdings shares are available on the "Pink Sheets" quotation service under the symbol "RHDGF".

For further information, please contact Amy Pappas at 1-914-241-3404.

 

RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

 









2017

2016
Restated*

Continuing operations










Revenue

196,930

169,147

Cost of sales

(143,988)

(123,051)

Gross profit

52,942

46,096






Other income

1,102

745

Selling and administrative expenses

(39,779)

(36,041)

Other expenses

(5,624)

(5,578)

Results from operating activities

8,641

5,222












Finance income

142

253

Finance costs

(2,069)

(1,329)

Net finance costs

(1,927)

(1,076)






Share of profit/ (loss) of equity-accounted investee, net of tax

692

(345)

Profit before tax

7,406

3,801






Tax expense

(4,638)

(3,377)

Profit from continuing operations

2,768

424






Discontinued operations




Profit  from discontinued operations, net of tax

52,183

14,653

Profit for the year

54,951

15,077






Attributable to:




      Owners of the Company

25,710

4,148

      Non-controlling interests

29,241

10,929

Profit for the year

54,951

15,077






Earnings  per share (U.S. Dollars)




      Basic earnings per share



5.53

0.81

      Diluted earnings per share

5.53

0.81






Earnings  per share – Continuing operations (U.S. Dollars)




      Basic earnings per share



0.60

0.08

      Diluted earnings per share

0.60

0.08






*Restated to include the Sri Lanka operations as discontinued

 

RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

 



  31 December 

2017

31 December

2016

ASSETS




      Property, plant and equipment

19,129

50,319

      Intangible assets and goodwill

5,560

7,563

      Trade and other receivables

608

44,256

      Equity-accounted investee

-

3,622

      Deferred tax assets

387

1,853

      Other non-current assets

3,824

9,219

Total non-current assets

29,508

116,832






Inventories

45,166

98,077

Investments

10,854

-

-

Trade and other receivables

30,857

142,125

Other current assets



6,101

12,261

Cash and cash equivalents



57,325

17,527

Total current assets

150,303

269,990

Total assets

179,811

386,822






EQUITY




      Share capital

53

53

      Treasury shares

(7)

(7)

      Share premium

-

3,618

      Reserves



(4,100)

(6,411)

      Retained earnings

79,256

51,921

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

75,202

49,174

Non-controlling interest

43,141

70,910

Total equity

118,343

120,084






LIABILITIES






      Loans and borrowings

38

58,936

      Employee benefits

81

5,754

      Deferred income

-

709

      Warranty provision

430

308

      Deferred tax liabilities

72

968

      Other non-current liabilities

2,551

9,148

Total non-current liabilities

3,172

75,823






Bank overdrafts

16,173

16,549

Current tax liabilities

537

2,106

Loans and borrowings

3,614

97,959

Trade and other payables

36,541

69,465

 Deferred income

259

3,130

Warranty provision

1,172

1,706

Total current liabilities

58,296

190,915

Total liabilities

61,468

266,738

Total equity and liabilities

179,811

386,822

               

