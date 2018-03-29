Retail Holdings N.V. Announces Strong 2017 Results, Additional 2018 Distribution

The Company's Board of Directors also confirmed a further 2018 distribution of $1.00 per Share, to be paid in the fall of 2018, with a likelihood of a larger distribution, depending on the level of asset sales. This would bring the distributions during 2018 to at least $10.00 per Share and would bring total distributions since inception of the Company's dividend/distribution program in 2007 to at least $28.75 per Share.

Chairman's Comments

Commenting on the 2017 results, Stephen H. Goodman, the Company's Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "I am pleased that the Company's continuing operations performed well in 2017, with double digit percentage growth in revenue and profit, both at the consolidated level and at each of the Company's two remaining operations. I am also extremely pleased by the very substantial progress made during 2017 in the Company's strategic program to monetize and return to shareholders the underlying value of the Company's assets.

"I am optimistic about the prospects for 2018, in terms both of operating performance - - the two remaining operations are off to a very good start - - and likely further progress in the strategic divestment program. The Company's goal to complete the sale of substantially all of its business assets and begin the liquidation process within the next two years.

"I encourage all shareholders to read the 2017 Summary Annual Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement and Notes, which will be available in the next several days at the Corporate/Investor section of the Retail Holdings website: www.retailholdings.com, and can be obtained free of charge by email, telephone or regular mail request to the Company.

"I extend my sincere thanks to my fellow employees and directors for their considerable effort in making 2017 a success and thank all of the Company shareholders for their continued support."

About Retail Holdings

Retail Holdings N.V. is a holding company with one principal asset: a 54.1% equity interest in Sewko Holdings Limited, the parent company of Singer Asia Limited, a distributor of consumer durable products through subsidiaries in Bangladesh and India and with a residual equity stake in a similar business in Sri Lanka. Additional financial and other information about Retail Holdings N.V. may be found at the Corporate/Investor section of the Retail Holding's website: www.retailholdings.com. Price quotations for Retail Holdings shares are available on the "Pink Sheets" quotation service under the symbol "RHDGF".

For further information, please contact Amy Pappas at 1-914-241-3404.

RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER In thousands of U.S. Dollars

















2017

2016

Restated* Continuing operations





















Revenue



196,930

169,147 Cost of sales



(143,988)

(123,051) Gross profit



52,942

46,096











Other income



1,102

745 Selling and administrative expenses



(39,779)

(36,041) Other expenses



(5,624)

(5,578) Results from operating activities



8,641

5,222























Finance income



142

253 Finance costs



(2,069)

(1,329) Net finance costs



(1,927)

(1,076)











Share of profit/ (loss) of equity-accounted investee, net of tax



692

(345) Profit before tax



7,406

3,801











Tax expense



(4,638)

(3,377) Profit from continuing operations



2,768

424











Discontinued operations









Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax



52,183

14,653 Profit for the year



54,951

15,077











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company



25,710

4,148 Non-controlling interests



29,241

10,929 Profit for the year



54,951

15,077











Earnings per share (U.S. Dollars)









Basic earnings per share



5.53

0.81 Diluted earnings per share



5.53

0.81











Earnings per share – Continuing operations (U.S. Dollars)









Basic earnings per share



0.60

0.08 Diluted earnings per share



0.60

0.08











*Restated to include the Sri Lanka operations as discontinued



RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION In thousands of U.S. Dollars





31 December 2017

31 December 2016 ASSETS









Property, plant and equipment



19,129

50,319 Intangible assets and goodwill



5,560

7,563 Trade and other receivables



608

44,256 Equity-accounted investee



-

3,622 Deferred tax assets



387

1,853 Other non-current assets



3,824

9,219 Total non-current assets



29,508

116,832











Inventories



45,166

98,077 Investments



10,854 - - Trade and other receivables



30,857

142,125 Other current assets



6,101

12,261 Cash and cash equivalents



57,325

17,527 Total current assets



150,303

269,990 Total assets



179,811

386,822











EQUITY









Share capital



53

53 Treasury shares



(7)

(7) Share premium



-

3,618 Reserves



(4,100)

(6,411) Retained earnings



79,256

51,921 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company



75,202

49,174 Non-controlling interest



43,141

70,910 Total equity



118,343

120,084











LIABILITIES









Loans and borrowings



38

58,936 Employee benefits



81

5,754 Deferred income



-

709 Warranty provision



430

308 Deferred tax liabilities



72

968 Other non-current liabilities



2,551

9,148 Total non-current liabilities



3,172

75,823











Bank overdrafts



16,173

16,549 Current tax liabilities



537

2,106 Loans and borrowings



3,614

97,959 Trade and other payables



36,541

69,465 Deferred income



259

3,130 Warranty provision



1,172

1,706 Total current liabilities



58,296

190,915 Total liabilities



61,468

266,738 Total equity and liabilities



179,811

386,822

