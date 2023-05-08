RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. NOW KNOWN AS RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. - IN LIQUIDATION RELEASES FINAL SUMMARY REPORT

Retail Holdings N.V.

May 08, 2023, 14:49 ET

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. now known as Retail Holdings N.V. – In Liquidation released the summary first quarter report including financial statements as at and for the period ended March 31, 2023. The report is available in the Corporate/Investor section at www.retailholdings.com.

