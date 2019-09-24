Retail Hospitality ISAC and TruSTAR Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Threat Intelligence Management Capabilities Among Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSTAR, an intelligence management platform built for enterprise security and fraud teams, and the Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), the trusted cybersecurity community for retail, hospitality and other consumer-facing companies, today formalized their strategic partnership to provide RH-ISAC members with next-generation cyber intelligence sharing capabilities. TruSTAR will be presenting at the upcoming Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit in Denver on September 25.

Since early 2017, TruSTAR and RH-ISAC have forged an integrated partnership that gives members one central destination to analyze and enrich investigations. TruSTAR is a core intelligence sharing capability across the RH-ISAC operating environment and is a critical part of the 'connecting tissue' sustaining the RH-ISAC collaborative environment. With this renewed commitment to partnership, TruSTAR will continue to enable members to operationalize intelligence from the RH-ISAC community and 20+ open source intelligence (OSINT) sources into their broader security integration ecosystems, now with added data ingest and analysis features.

New Technology Features

In addition to TruSTAR's existing intelligence management capabilities , new TruSTAR features for RH-ISAC members will include:

Private Investigation Capability - TruSTAR's Community Plus solution is a new platform functionality that helps members to operationalize internal intelligence alongside member-shared intelligence and OSINT. In addition to searching and sharing across RH-ISAC reports, members now have the ability to enrich investigations privately on TruSTAR.

Slack Integration -TruSTAR's Slack app helps analysts instantly query intelligence sources inside of TruSTAR to enrich investigations taking place in Slack conversations.

Enhanced Platform Metrics & Reporting - TruSTAR will continue to roll-out advanced reporting and analytics features to members, including interoperability with MITRE's ATT&CK Framework and indicator scoring to identify high-risk observables on the platform.

"This partnership reflects RH-ISAC's commitment to bringing more collaboration into the continuously evolving cybersecurity landscape," said Suzie Squier, President of RH-ISAC. "TruSTAR has been a strong strategic partner over the years, enabling us to increase productivity and member sharing. As our member's technology ecosystems become more complex, we are confident in TruSTAR's ability to support our members with secure, robust infrastructure."

"TruSTAR understands the greater value of RH-ISAC and supports its mission to provide a community for consumer-facing companies to build better security through working together and protecting as one," said Paul Kurtz, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of TruSTAR. "We're committed to providing an exceptional product experience for users. We believe that when security professionals can integrate intelligence data into every stage of their workflow, they can make better decisions faster."

TruSTAR will be an executive sponsor and speaker at the upcoming Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit taking place September 24-25, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver. To learn more or to register for the event, click here.

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cyber security information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail and hospitality industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail and hospitality companies, including physical and online-only retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products and more. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org .

About TruSTAR

TruSTAR is an intelligence platform that helps enterprises leverage multiple sources of intelligence and fuse it with their own event data to prioritize and enrich investigations. Built for security and fraud teams, TruSTAR uses machine learning and automation to operationalize data throughout an analyst's workflow, freeing up time for higher-priority events. The most valuable security data is often locked inside silos in and across companies. TruSTAR breaks down these silos with its Enclave knowledge management architecture. Enclaves give complex teams customization, integration, and granular access controls that enable collaboration. TruSTAR powers many of the largest Finance, Retail, Healthcare, Aerospace, and IT companies as well as many of the U.S.'s largest ISACs and ISAOs. Learn more at www.trustar.co and follow us on Twitter at @TruSTARtech.

