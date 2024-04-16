RETAIL INDUSTRY INSIDER WRITES NEW BOOK THAT OFFERS POWERFUL BLUEPRINT FOR RETAILERS TO THRIVE IN A NEW ERA OF INNOVATION

"Bionic Retail" dives into the future of retail and how the industry can prepare

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book released today by Amplify Publishing offers leaders in the retail industry a roadmap for navigating the uncharted—and often chaotic—waters of new innovation. " BIONIC RETAIL: HOW TO THRIVE IN AN EXPONENTIAL WORLD" shares invaluable guidance for anyone who wants to make their retail enterprise better, faster and stronger, from one the country's preeminent experts on the retail industry, Gary Hawkins .

"Bionic Retail: How to Thrive in an Exponential World" is available now.

Reviews from BlueInk Reviews , Kirkus Reviews and industry professionals have called the book a "must-read" as well as a "wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for transformation in the face of exponentially accelerating innovation in the retail industry."

Written by an expert with three decades in the world of retail who has been called a "visionary" and "a retail industry treasure" by his colleagues, "Bionic Retail" shares concrete advice derived from Hawkins's expansive industry expertise. In it, he helps retailers harness accelerating innovation by closing the growing gap between shopper expectations and the traditional retail experience.

Industry buy-in has been swift and impressive. With praise from retail industry leaders such as president and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Steven C. Smith; president of Wakefern Food Corporation; Mike Stigers, vice president of industry relations, FMI, The Food Industry Association, Doug Baker; chief collaboration officer, FMI, The Food Industry Association, Mark W. Baum and many more, "Bionic Retail" has taken the retail industry by storm and promises to leverage Hawkins' industry knowledge to create a powerful vision for the industry's future.

Gary Hawkins is a sought-after keynote speaker at conferences around the world. He is the author of "Building the Customer Specific Retail Enterprise," "Customer Intelligence," "Retail in the Age of I" and "Bionic Retail." Learn more at his website: www.bionicretail.com .

Hawkins is available for interviews, features and events. "Bionic Retail: How to Thrive in an Exponential World" is on sale now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Amplify Publishing .

