Retail Innovator, Newmine, Appoints Tony Arona as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Accelerated Growth

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, the leader in returns reduction AI technology and developers of Chief Returns Officer®, announced today that Tony Arona has joined Newmine as Chief Revenue Officer. Tony brings deep experience in driving revenue growth for category-creating retail supply chain and technology companies. As Chief Revenue Officer, Tony will oversee all sales activities and ensure Newmine's leadership position in addressing the increasing market demand for returns reduction.

Tony is a retail software sales leader with over 25 years of experience growing successful SaaS and retail technology companies. He was a key player in the introduction, growth, and success of distributed order management applications (DOM) while at Manhattan Associates and Yantra (now IBM). His influence drove further adoption of DOM while at Expicient (acquired by Publicis) a global professional services firm focused on deploying omnichannel software products. Tony has also held sales leadership roles at Ariba, i2 technologies and SAP America during his career.

"Newmine is way ahead of the curve in addressing one of retail's greatest business challenges: Merchandise Returns," says Tony Arona. "According to the National Retail Federation, customers returned an estimated $428 billion in merchandise to retailers in 2020, and Chief Returns Officer's powerful analytics capabilities will change the game in terms of how retailers make decisions and recover revenue. I am thrilled to be part of a dynamic company with a powerful value proposition."

"Tony has spent his career growing sales for startups, early-stage companies as well mature organizations that supply cutting edge technology to retailers," Navjit Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Newmine added. "We're honored such a solid and respected professional will be joining us in this phase of Newmine's growth. He's a great fit for our organization and a welcome addition to our executive team."

About Newmine

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. www.newmine.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Gorlin, 508-271-7694, [email protected]

SOURCE Newmine

Related Links

newmine.com

