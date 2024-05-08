Retail Innovator P180 Launches

elysewalker is an award-winning purveyor of premium apparel, jewelry and accessories known for its curation and unparalleled in store experience. As a part of this new partnership, P180 and Elyse Walker will be driving innovation in its digital experience by implementing CaaStle's technology on elysewalker.com starting with the introduction of a Borrow collection that launches on the website today.

Styles in the Borrow by elysewalker collection are available to Borrow for 14 days. Consumers can Borrow items for a special meeting, evening, or event and have 14 days to determine whether to purchase it or send it back. The collection features contemporary and advanced contemporary brands like A.L.C., A.W.A.K.E MODE, Alex Perry, Dorothee Schumacher, Nanushka, and Rhode. New brands and styles will be launched into this collection monthly.

"Over the past 25 years, we've worked diligently to establish elysewalker as an exceptional in-store luxury shopping experience," explained founder Elyse Walker. "Now, as we evolve and focus on expanding our digital presence, we are excited to partner with P180 to lead the industry into a new era of conscientious commerce, bringing a fresh and innovative concept to our business."

elysewalker and P180 expect that the introduction of rental into their omni-channel experience will both introduce new customers to elysewalker and drive margin improvement across their business by unlocking additional opportunities for product lifecycle management and inventory monetization.

"For over a decade, CaaStle has been at the forefront of apparel monetization technology," added Hunsicker. "We are thrilled to partner with Elyse and her team, who have an unparalleled reputation for styling and curation, to create the most innovative digital experience in multi-brand retail today. With our technology in place, we can drive profitability while freeing her team to focus on identifying the brands and styles that will unlock their growth."

"P180 represents the next stage of our shared commitment to drive positive change in the retail industry. By combining traditional methods of building brand relationships, merchandising, and curation with CaaStle's technology and methodology around one-time rental and subscription rental, P180 can enable best in class brands and retailers like elysewalker to expand margin and drive the next transformation of the apparel industry," said Hoffman.

To view the Borrow by elysewalker collection, visit: https://elysewalker.com/collections/borrow

About P180:

P180, a new venture co-founded by Christine Hunsicker, and Brendan Hoffman, is dedicated to driving brand and retailer profitability by introducing CaaStle's monetization technology into the omni-channel experience. P180's core mission is to invest in or acquire brands and retailers that stand to benefit from operational expertise and innovative technology.

About elysewalker:

elysewalker has built a reputation as one of fashion's most powerful retailers, creating a shopping experience that is unrivaled in the world of retail. Having opened her eponymous store in 1999 in Pacific Palisades, elysewalker has eight stores, including Pacific Palisades, Newport Beach, Calabasas and Saint Helena in California, and Madison, Tribeca in New York City. Additionally, elysewalker.com brings its carefully curated catalog of designers and successful personal styling services to life in the digital arena.

About CaaStle:

CaaStle is the leading B2B technology company driving the next evolution of inventory monetization for apparel and beyond. The Company's innovative CaaS ("Clothing as a Service'') rental platform has created a new economy for apparel - enabling retailers, fashion brands, content creators, and digital communities in the U.S. and U.K. to strategically participate in the rental economy and connect with highly engaged consumers looking for a more flexible and sustainable way to experience fashion. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years, CaaStle is proving that rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's omnichannel strategy. For more information, visit www.CaaStle.com

