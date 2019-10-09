Retail Jewelers Chart Course For Tomorrow at 2019 Hearts On Fire University

With the theme "Charting Your Course for Tomorrow," the event took place in the brand-new Encore Boston Harbor Hotel (opened June 2019) in Hearts On Fire's hometown of Boston, MA. Boston, a city rich in history, but also one of innovation and entrepreneurship, provided an ideal backdrop to the overall theme, and focused on opportunities where the jewelry industry must evolve and drive forward positive change.

World-class speakers commanded the stage and included powerhouse leaders from across various industries and included:

Gayle King :

Gayle King , just named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, is the Co-host of "CBS This Morning", and Editor-at-Large of the award-winning O, The Oprah Magazine.





Gary Vaynerchuk :

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur, Chairman of VaynerX, and CEO and Co-Founder of VaynerMedia, a full-service digital agency servicing Fortune 500 clients.





Ryan Serhant :

Ryan Serhant is one of the most successful real estate brokers in the world and star of BRAVO's Million Dollar Listing.





Carla Harris :

Carla Harris is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where she also serves as a senior client advisor.





Bert Jacobs :

Bert Jacobs is the co-founder and CEO (Chief Executive Optimist) of Life is Good.

Attendees selected classes most relevant to their professional and personal development. With over 73 breakout sessions, participants worked through content that rolled up into four key buckets: retail technology/innovation, industry intel, sales, and personal/professional development. Additional speakers included former fighter pilots, body language experts, and digital futurists as well as the Harvard Business School that targeted classes to owners on succession planning in their business and how to be an authentic leader.

"HOFU was absolutely mind blowing! I can't believe the amount of inspiration, motivation and sheer magnitude of energy that I received from those 4 days. Gary Vee! Ryan Serhant! Carla Harris! Caryl! Hayley! Unbelievable! I came back to San Diego renewed and have even more to give my clients" said Lacey Gonzalez, Charles Koll Jewelers.

In addition to educational content, HOFU is also known for celebrating and recognizing its highly talented channel of retail jewelers. This year, Hearts On Fire awarded 11 top performers including Majesty Jewelers in St. Maarten as the 2019 Global Retailer of the Year. The list of winners includes:

RETAILERS OF THE YEAR:

2019 GLOBAL RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Majesty Jewelers, St. Maarten

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: J Farren Price, Sydney, Australia

GROWTH RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Markle Jewelers, Houston,Texas

BRIDAL RETAILER OF THE YEAR: Saxon's Fine Jewelers, Bend, Oregon

ALL STAR CHAMPIONS:

Teri Ramirez, Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers, San Diego, California

Mukesh Kumar, Noble Jewelers, Oranjestad, Aruba

Shawn Rummel, Meyers Jewelers, Columbus, Ohio

TOP CHAMPIONS:

SRP: Vicken Buzbuzian, Knar Jewellery, Oakville, Canada

UNITS: (Jack) Jai Lulla, Majesty Jewelers, St. Maarten

SERIALIZED: Krishant Chugani (Habib Jewels) Malaysia

BRIDAL: Emily Cady (Saxon's Fine Jewelers) Bend, Oregon

"It was very special to host our first HOFU as Chow Tai Fook North America and to celebrate our incredible retailers of the year, champions, and sales professionals. These individuals inspire me each day and provide great insight into how we can all be successful together as we navigate the changing landscape of jewelry retail," said Caryl Capeci, CEO, Chow Tai Fook North America.





About HEARTS ON FIRE

HEARTS ON FIRE, The World's Most Perfectly Cut Diamond®, is a leading global diamond jewelry brand. Founded in 1996 and acquired by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in 2014, HEARTS ON FIRE introduced the first-ever branded diamond and changed the jewelry industry forever. HEARTS ON FIRE is passionately dedicated to the artistry that makes our diamond jewelry, and the women who wear it, truly brilliant. The global brand continues to be recognized for its superior craftsmanship and exclusive diamond cut – the single-most important factor in a diamond's value – resulting in extraordinary beauty and brilliance. HEARTS ON FIRE has a retail presence in 700 locations, including 18 HOF-branded stores and heartsonfire.com. For more information, please visit https://www.heartsonfire.com.

