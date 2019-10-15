Retail Litigation Center Welcomes New Board Members & Officers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Litigation Center (RLC), the legal arm of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), is pleased to announce the election of new board members and officers. The new leaders were unanimously elected and will be introduced at the 10th annual Retail Law Conference, which opens in Nashville tomorrow, Oct. 16.

"The Retail Litigation Center is honored to have such a distinguished group of chief legal officers guiding our growing association of leading retailers and elite law firms," said RLC President Deborah White. "New perspectives and strategic guidance from these Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 retail general counsel will be exceptionally valuable to the Retail Litigation Center as we continue to design forward-thinking programs to help all major retailers combat mass action litigation while we also vigorously advocate for the retail industry's top priorities in the judiciary."

New to the RLC Board of Directors are:

Sheilagh Clarke , Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Foot Locker

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Foot Locker Todd Hartman , General Counsel, Chief Risk & Chief Compliance Officer, Best Buy

, General Counsel, Chief Risk & Chief Compliance Officer, Best Buy Ben Parrish , Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Tractor Supply Company

Newly elected Vice Chairs are:

Jodi Caro , General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office & Corporate Secretary, Ulta Beauty

, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office & Corporate Secretary, Bill McCanless , Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Lowe's

The RLC's newly elected Treasurer is:

Elena Kraus , Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Walgreen Co .

"The Retail Litigation Center is fortunate to be led by such an exceptional group of directors and officers. Our success reflects their strong commitment to the mission of the Retail Litigation Center to serve as the voice of the retail industry in the judiciary," said White.

The 2019 RLC Board of Directors:

Rhonda Taylor , Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Dollar General Corporation (Chair)

, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Dollar General Corporation (Chair) Teresa Roseborough , Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc. (Vice Chair)

, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc. (Vice Chair) Bill McCanless , Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Lowe's (Vice Chair)*

, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Lowe's (Vice Chair)* Jodi Caro , General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office & Corporate Secretary, Ulta Beauty (Vice Chair)*

, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office & Corporate Secretary, (Vice Chair)* Elena Kraus , Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Walgreen Co . (Treasurer)*

, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, . (Treasurer)* Sheilagh Clarke , Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Foot Locker**

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Foot Locker** Todd Hartman , General Counsel, Chief Risk & Chief Compliance Officer, Best Buy**

, General Counsel, Chief Risk & Chief Compliance Officer, Best Buy** Ben Parrish , Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Tractor Supply**

, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, Tractor Supply** Kristen Wright , Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, AutoZone, Inc.

, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, AutoZone, Inc. Deborah White , RILA Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel (President)

, RILA Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel (President) Jason Schwartz , Partner, Gibson , Dunn & Crutcher, LLP (Secretary)

*Denotes Newly Elected Officer

**Denotes Newly Elected Director

About RLC

Directed by the chief legal officers of the country's leading retail companies, the Retail Litigation Center (RLC) is the only organization dedicated to advocating for the industry's top priorities in the federal and state judiciary. The RLC also works with leading law firms and retail corporate counsel to develop forward-thinking strategies to combat meritless mass action litigation. Founded by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) in 2010 as an independent organization, the RLC is a 501(c)(6) membership association open to all retailers and select law firms.

