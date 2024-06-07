Retail Logistics Market size is set to grow by USD 265.5 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in international retailing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 265.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 14.37% during the forecast period. Rise in international retailing is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of sustainable logistics. However, operational inefficiencies poses a challenge. Key market players include Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc., Schneider and Cie. AG, Total Quality Logistics LLC, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail logistics market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Mode Of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, and Airways), Type (Conventional retail logistics and E-commerce retail logistics), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc., Schneider and Cie. AG, Total Quality Logistics LLC, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Retailers in the global logistics market are making eco-friendly adjustments to their operations, adopting sustainable measures to decrease energy usage, carbon emissions, and resource consumption. Vendors are transitioning to electric vehicles for merchandise transportation, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint and enhanced brand image. Sustainable logistics strategies are essential for retailers to meet environmental and social sustainability goals, save costs, and remain competitive in the market.

The retail logistics market is experiencing significant trends with the increasing adoption of technology. Companies are implementing automated systems for inventory management and order fulfillment. Drones and autonomous vehicles are being used for delivery, reducing delivery times and costs. E-commerce is driving the need for faster and more efficient supply chain operations.

Cost-effective solutions like cloud computing and big data analytics are being utilized for demand forecasting and inventory optimization. Additionally, sustainability is a growing concern, leading to the use of green logistics practices and the implementation of circular supply chains. Overall, technology, e-commerce, and sustainability are shaping the future of retail logistics.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Retail logistics face operational inefficiencies due to siloed information and lack of communication between stakeholders. Traditional spreadsheets are insufficient for managing retail supply chains, leading to errors and reduced transparency. Enterprise resource planning software is essential for retailers to optimize resources, reduce inventory, and accelerate product cycle times. The absence of efficient processes hampers the ability to manage complexity and change, potentially hindering market growth.

The retail logistics market faces several challenges in today's business environment. One significant challenge is the need for efficient and cost-effective transportation and delivery of goods. This is crucial to ensure products reach customers in a timely and accurate manner. Another challenge is the increasing demand for faster delivery times, which puts pressure on logistics providers to optimize their supply chain operations.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has led to an increase in parcel delivery, requiring specialized handling and delivery methods. Lastly, the implementation of digital technologies such as automation and real-time tracking is essential to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. Overall, retail logistics providers must adapt to these challenges to remain competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Mode Of Transportation 1.1 Roadways

1.2 Railways

1.3 Waterways

1.4 Airways Type 2.1 Conventional retail logistics

2.2 E-commerce retail logistics Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Roadways- The roadways segment is expected to see significant growth, driven by increased truck production and demand from retail and manufacturing. Technological advances and the expanding e-commerce industry are boosting the need for road transportation. Valued at USD 58.90 billion in 2017, this segment benefits from urbanization and population growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Retail Logistics Market encompasses the efficient movement and delivery of durable and non-durable goods on a global scale. This includes multimodal transportation via Trains, Trucks, Ships, and Airplanes, as well as e-commerce and urbanization's impact on last-mile delivery and after-sales logistics.

Big data analytics and artificial intelligence optimize inventory management and warehouse productivity, reducing fulfillment expenses. International commerce operations rely on logistical infrastructure, such as logistics parks and railcars, to ensure fast delivery and maintain competitiveness in the globalized market. Tax money is invested in improving infrastructure and technology to keep up with the demands of international competition.

Market Research Overview

The Retail Logistics Market encompasses the transportation, storage, and management of goods from manufacturers to retail stores. This market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective supply chain solutions. The use of advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and real-time tracking systems is transforming retail logistics. The market is segmented based on the type of goods transported, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), electronics, and industrial goods.

The retail logistics industry is also influenced by various factors such as consumer behavior, government regulations, and economic conditions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing globalization and the rising trend of e-commerce. The implementation of sustainable logistics practices is also gaining importance in the retail logistics industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Mode Of Transportation

Roadways



Railways



Waterways



Airways

Type

Conventional Retail Logistics



E-commerce Retail Logistics

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio