Retail logistics market size to grow by USD 192.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, Vendors to invest in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 192.18 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. The market is competitive, with the presence of numerous regional and international retail logistics service providers. Vendors are incorporating solutions such as the growing use of sustainable logistics and digital transformation in retail logistics to enhance their services and expand their market shares. They are also investing in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the global retail logistics market and expand their geographical presence. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request latest sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail logistics Market 2023-2027

Retail logistics market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing parts. Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc, Schneider and Cie. AG, Total Quality Logistics LLC, Uber Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Know about key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments - Download a sample report

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Retail logistics market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The retail logistics market report covers the following areas:

Retail logistics market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Mode of transportation

Roadways: This segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. An increase in global truck production will complement the rise in freight demand from sectors such as retail and manufacturing. Trucks are considered flexible, responsive, and economical means of transport. Hence, they are preferred by merchants to transport various goods, which is driving market growth. In addition, various technological advances such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication, integrated supply chains, remote diagnostics, and autonomous driving are transforming the logistics industry, which is increasing the demand for road transportation services.



Railways



Waterways



Airways

Type

Conventional retail logistics



E-commerce retail logistics

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Retail logistics market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail logistics market vendors

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports

The retail oil and gas logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers retail oil and gas logistics market segmentation by mode of transportation (railroad transportation and tanker trucks transportation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The retail automation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,407.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (point-of-sale, barcode and RFID, camera, and others), end-user (supermarkets, hypermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Retail Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 192.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, UK ,Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc, Schneider and Cie. AG, Total Quality Logistics LLC, Uber Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global retail logistics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global retail logistics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Mode of transport Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Mode of transport Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

6.3 Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Railways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Railways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Waterways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Airways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Airways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Airways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Conventional retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Conventional retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Conventional retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Conventional retail logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Conventional retail logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 E-commerce retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on E-commerce retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on E-commerce retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on E-commerce retail logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on E-commerce retail logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 116: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 DB Schenker

Exhibit 121: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 122: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 123: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: DB Schenker - Segment focus

12.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 125: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.6 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 130: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 134: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 138: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 142: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.10 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 146: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Penske Corp.

Exhibit 150: Penske Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Penske Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Penske Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Ryder System Inc

Exhibit 153: Ryder System Inc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Ryder System Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Ryder System Inc - Key news



Exhibit 156: Ryder System Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Ryder System Inc - Segment focus

12.13 Schneider and Cie. AG

Exhibit 158: Schneider and Cie. AG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Schneider and Cie. AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Schneider and Cie. AG - Key offerings

12.14 Total Quality Logistics LLC

Exhibit 161: Total Quality Logistics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Total Quality Logistics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Total Quality Logistics LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Uber Technologies Inc

Exhibit 164: Uber Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 165: Uber Technologies Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Uber Technologies Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Uber Technologies Inc - Segment focus

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 168: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 172: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio