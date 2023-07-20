Retail Market in China to grow by USD 1,207.55 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing popularity of private-label brands to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in China size is set to grow by USD 1,207.55 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 8.64%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Retail Market in China 2023-2027: Segmentation

The retail market in China is segmented as follows:

Product

Food And Beverages



Apparel And Footwear



Home Improvement



Consumer Electronics And Appliances



Beauty And Personal Care

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment is significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is one of the largest sectors in China which is significantly contributing to its economy in terms of financial gain and employment opportunities. There are several varying market participants in this industry, especially many multinational corporations being the main players in the FMCG segment. Some of the key sub-segments which are experiencing high growth include dairy, beef, wine, grains, fruits, and vegetables. Furthermore, there is an increasing preference for convenience stores among lower-middle-class consumers when compared to hypermarkets, especially in third and fourth-tier cities. On the other hand, most hypermarkets are located in first-tier cities where the main consumer segment is upper and middle-class consumers. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the retail market in China during the forecast period.

Retail Market in China 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the retail market in China include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Beijing Dangdang Kewen Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., Lotte Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Walmart Inc., Yonghui Superstores Co. Ltd., Quanlian Industrial Co. Ltd., President Chain Store Corp., Pinduoduo Inc., E Mart Co. Ltd., DFI Retail Group, China Resources Enterprise Ltd., Bailian Group, and Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: The company provides fundamental technology infrastructure services to merchants, brands, retailers, and businesses to market.

The company provides fundamental technology infrastructure services to merchants, brands, retailers, and businesses to market. Beijing Dangdang Kewen Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd: The company offers department stores, shopping malls, outlets, large stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retail formats.

The company offers department stores, shopping malls, outlets, large stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retail formats. CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd: The company offers household merchandise, cosmetics, digital, home appliances, books, audio, and clothing.

Retail Market in China 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing popularity of private-label brands drives the retail market in China during the forecast period. There is a rising focus on private-label products by retailers across China. Several retailers in the market are providing a wide variety of consumer goods under their private-label brands in order to increase their profitability. Hence, there is a significant expansion of the retail market in China which is positively impacting the market growth. Some prominent retailers in China are leveraging the increasing consumer demand by launching a portfolio of packaged foods, drinks, and personal care items. For example, some offline distribution channels, such as supermarket chains, have started offering private-label products more shelf space and are executing internal marketing and promotional campaigns. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the retail market in China during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Innovation in in-store retailing is a primary trend shaping the retail market in China during the forecast period. Due to the emergence of digitalization, several retailers are offering personalized services to customers. Most supermarket and hypermarket chains in China are expanding their presence online in order to have a competitive edge against online subscription models provided by e-commerce companies like Amazon, which allow customers to stock up on repeat purchases. Furthermore, retailers are using innovative strategic methods to connect with their in-store customers such that customers are able to find the items they want to buy with the help of mobile applications. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

High competition from unorganized retailers is a significant challenge hindering market growth during the forecast period. Unorganized, high-volume retailers can be referred to as those retailers that are not registered with the government. There is significant competition for well-established retailers in China's market from unorganized retailers, mainly in the food and beverage and apparel segment. These unorganized retailers offer goods that are comparable to those offered by the nation's organized vendors. Price and branding are the main two factors that differentiate organized from unorganized retailers. Some of the main competition areas for market vendors include price, quality, brand recognition, and customer service. Furthermore, most of the unorganized players leverage low prices to attract consumers instead of quality as they have low overhead and investment needs. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the retail market growth in China during the forecast period.

Retail Market in China 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the retail market growth in China during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the retail market in China size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the retail market vendors in China

Retail Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,207.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.65 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Beijing Dangdang Kewen Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., Lotte Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Walmart Inc., Yonghui Superstores Co. Ltd., Quanlian Industrial Co. Ltd., President Chain Store Corp., Pinduoduo Inc., E Mart Co. Ltd., DFI Retail Group, China Resources Enterprise Ltd., Bailian Group, and Suning.com Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

