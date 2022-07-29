Retail Market in China Witnessed 8.45% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, JD.com Inc., Walmart Inc., Suning Holdings Group, and More Among Key Players of the Market - Technavio

Jul 29, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market in China by Product (Food & beverages, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement, Consumer electronics & appliances, and Beauty & personal care) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 1420.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
- The increase in premiumization of products is expected to propel growth in the retail market in China during the forecast period.
- Premiumization refers to a market strategy adopted by retailers to try to get customers to buy more expensive products by presenting a proposition with a higher value by cross-selling and upselling the product.
- One of the factors that have encouraged premiumization is the increasing consciousness about health and food safety among consumers.
- With the growing population of upper-middle and upper-class consumers, there has been an increase in the demand for premium products in all the retail segments. This has compelled vendors to sell their products with a differential pricing strategy with respect to similar products available in the unorganized segment.
Market Trend
- The emergence of online and omnichannel trade is one of the latest retail industry trends gaining traction in this market.
- Omni-channel retailing uses a mix of distribution channels like retail stores, mobile stores, online stores, mobile app stores, and telephone sales for enhancing customer engagement.
- Omni-channel retailing has seen considerable adoption in the market, with more vendors realizing the vital role this channel plays in ensuring that a product gets maximum visibility.
- This method of retailing also enhances the geographical reach of vendors.
- Consequently, first and second-tier cities will see high online sales, as consumers here have a better awareness of and access to e-commerce.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:
This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product (food and beverages, apparel and footwear, home improvement, consumer electronics and appliances, and beauty and personal care) and Distribution Channel (offline and online).
- The retail market vendors in China should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the food and beverages segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
- Food and beverage are a major industry in the Chinese economy both in terms of financial benefits and through the creation of employment opportunities. Some of the products experiencing high growth in the food and beverages segment include dairy, beef, wine and bevvies, grains, fruits, and vegetables.
- The availability of reasonably priced organic food products in several supermarkets is helping the market to grow in this segment.
Some of the Major Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd.
- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.
- E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.
- GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.
- JD.com Inc.
- Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.
- Suning Holdings Group
- Walmart Inc.
- Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd.
The retail market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as bringing in innovative products to compete in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home improvement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics and appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beauty and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd.
- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.
- E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.
- GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.
- JD.com Inc.
- Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.
- Suning Holdings Group
- Walmart Inc.
- Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
