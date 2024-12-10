Retail Market in Indonesia to Expand by USD 49.56 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Retail Growth and AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The retail market in indonesia size is estimated to grow by USD 49.56 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. Expansion of retail landscape is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing preference for local brands. However, underdeveloped infrastructure poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, Apple Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Decathlon SA, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Levi Strauss and Co., LG Electronics Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nike Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PT FUJITA Indonesia, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp..

Retail Market in Indonesia 2024-2028

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 49.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.38 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Indonesia Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Apple Inc., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Decathlon SA, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Levi Strauss and Co., LG Electronics Inc., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nike Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PT FUJITA Indonesia, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.

Market Driver

The retail market in Indonesia is witnessing significant trends shaped by modern spending habits and the increasing use of digital technology. Physical distribution channels continue to dominate consumption, but prices, credit cost, and employment are key concerns. Social welfare and household consumption are driving economic growth, with private consumption leading the way. Retail sectors, including goods and services, are seeing increased investment and exports. Modern retail formats like organized retail markets, retail chains, and e-commerce are gaining popularity. Digital technology, social media, and online commerce are transforming media distribution, ride-sharing services, financial services, and customer sentiments. Palm oil, fish, cocoa, coffee, wheat, dairy, and processed food products remain important commodities. E-commerce brands, visual merchandising techniques, inventory management, and economic growth are shaping the retail landscape. Small business owners and entrepreneurs are embracing brand loyalty and eco-friendly practices. Circular retail models, resale, rental, refurbishment, 3D printing, and augmented reality are emerging trends. Cashback, discounts, and special offers continue to attract consumers. The middle class is a significant market segment, with increasing income and demand for product quality and accessibility.

Indonesian consumers exhibit strong brand loyalty and a preference for local brands, with 75% of people deciding in advance about their product purchases. Over 65% of Indonesians consistently shop at the same store for food and beverages. Local brands like PT Fujita Indonesia and PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, as well as non-expensive foreign brands, meet the needs of Indonesian consumers and offer better value for money. Foreign companies entering the Indonesian market have employed localization and acquisition strategies to gain a foothold.

Market Challenges

• The retail market in Indonesia faces several challenges. Modern spending habits shift towards digital technology and online commerce, impacting physical distribution channels. Consumption patterns are influenced by prices, credit cost, employment, and social welfare. Economic growth, income, and product quality are crucial factors. Indonesia's exports of key commodities like palm oil, fish, cocoa, coffee, wheat, dairy, and processed food products are significant. Ramadan period boosts private consumption. Organized retail market includes retail chains, department stores, boutiques, e-commerce retail, online retail, websites, and mobile apps. Small business owners and entrepreneurs face competition from e-commerce brands and digital technology. Brand loyalty is essential. Economic growth, accessibility, and customer sentiments influence retail trends. Sustainability efforts, circular retail models, and eco-friendly practices are gaining popularity. Cashback, discounts, and special offers are common marketing strategies. Government spending, investment, social media, ride-sharing services, financial services, and media distribution are also shaping the retail landscape. Artificial intelligence (AI) and visual merchandising techniques are used for inventory management and customer engagement. Middle class consumers drive demand for tailor-made products and services.

• In Indonesia's retail market, inadequate infrastructure and network services pose significant challenges for exporters and investors. Traditional warungs and minimarts remain popular among consumers, necessitating extensive distribution networks for business growth. Innovations, particularly in packaging, are crucial due to limited and competitive shelf space. The country's population is dispersed across numerous islands, making underdeveloped connectivity a barrier to consumer access to various goods and services. Companies must navigate these complexities to succeed in Indonesia's retail sector.

Segment Overview

This retail market in Indonesia report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Electrical and electronics

2.3 Apparel and footwear

2.4 Home improvement and household products

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Offline- Convenience stores in Indonesia are small retail outlets providing everyday essentials, including groceries, snacks, personal care items, and alcohol (if licensed). They are often located near highways or busy urban areas. Department stores offer a wide range of consumer goods, from clothing to electronics. Drug stores and pharmacies sell medicines and health products, typically open 24 hours. In 2021, Boots UK opened its first franchise store in Indonesia. Supermarkets are larger self-service stores with a wide variety of household products, food, and medicines. Hypermarkets combine supermarkets and convenience stores, focusing on high volume, low-margin sales. Retailers faced challenges in 2020 due to shipping issues, offering free or discounted shipping and clearing stocks. Unorganized vendors pose a threat, but their sales declined in 2021, benefiting established retailers. Preventive measures ensured safe shopping experiences, and online shopping habits reduced foot traffic to offline stores, leading to moderate retail market growth.

Research Analysis

The retail market in Indonesia is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising household purchasing power and modern spending habits. With a population of over 270 million people, the country's consumption is a major contributor to the economy. Prices for essential commodities such as palm oil, fish, cocoa, coffee, wheat, and dairy have seen fluctuations, impacting the retail sector. Credit costs and employment levels are important factors influencing consumer spending. The government's social welfare programs and investment in infrastructure have boosted private consumption. Digital technology, social media, online commerce, media distribution, ride-sharing services, and financial services are transforming the retail landscape. Middle-class consumers are driving demand for a wider range of products and services. The retail industry's future looks promising, with exports and government spending expected to further fuel growth.

Market Research Overview

The retail market in Indonesia is witnessing significant changes due to modern spending habits and the increasing adoption of digital technology. Consumption patterns are shifting towards private and household consumption, driven by economic growth and rising income levels. Prices remain a crucial factor, with credit costs and social welfare playing essential roles in shaping purchasing decisions. Physical distribution channels continue to dominate, but online commerce and ride-sharing services are gaining popularity. Modern retail formats, including retail chains, department stores, boutiques, and e-commerce retail, are transforming the market. Digital technology, social media, and online marketplaces are revolutionizing the way businesses reach customers and manage inventory. Key sectors, such as palm oil, fish, cocoa, coffee, wheat, dairy, and processed food products, continue to drive the retail market. The Ramadan period sees in demand for these goods. The organized retail market, including e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores, is expected to grow, driven by middle-class consumers and entrepreneurs. Brand loyalty is crucial, with e-commerce brands leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and visual merchandising techniques to attract customers. Eco-friendly practices and sustainability efforts are becoming essential as consumers demand more circular retail models. Resale, rental, refurbishment, 3D printing, and augmented reality are emerging trends. Cashback, discounts, and special offers remain popular promotional strategies.

