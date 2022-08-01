Retail Market in Indonesia to register USD 44.13 Bn, growing preference for local brands in Indonesia to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in Indonesia is segmented into two categories, product and distribution channels. The market size is expected to grow by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
The retail market in Indonesia report also offers information on several market vendors, including AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun among others. Request Sample Report.
As per Technavio, the growing preference for local brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026.
Vendor Landscape
- CT Corp.- the company operates media, lifestyle, and entertainment businesses. The company manages TV stations, high-end branded boutiques, food and beverages, theme parks, malls, and travel agencies.
- Lotte Corp.- the company develops new apps, builds infrastructures, and introduces next-generation technologies.
- PT Lion Super Indo- The company operates chains of retail stores in Indonesia and offers various products such as food and beverages, cosmetic items, grocery products, and other products.
- PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk- the company operates a book store, handicraft trading, investment management, cellular phones, tablets, computers, and others.
- PT. Indomarco Prismatama- The company offers a chain of convenience stores in Indonesia and offers various products such as food items, cosmetics, health and beauty care, and others.
The market research report segments the retail market in Indonesia by Product (Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, Apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). Buy Sample Report.
The development of the retail environment is one of the main drivers fueling growth in Indonesia's retail market. Small roadside booths and merchants make up Indonesia's traditional unorganized retail sector. The majority of unorganized retail establishments will be replaced by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail chains. During the projection period, it is anticipated that Indonesia's expanding retail landscape will propel market expansion. Request a sample report
Related Reports
Online Children and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The online children's and maternity apparel market share in MENA is expected to increase by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%.
Instant Grocery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The instant grocery market share is expected to increase to USD 123.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%.
|
Retail Market in Indonesia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 44.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.0
|
Regional analysis
|
Indonesia
|
Performing market contribution
|
Indonesia at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Indonesia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Indonesia: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Indonesia: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Apparel and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Home improvement and household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home improvement and household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 62: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 63: Overview of factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 65: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 CT Corp.
- Exhibit 67: CT Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: CT Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: CT Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
- Exhibit 70: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Overview
- Exhibit 71: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - Segment focus
- 10.5 PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
- Exhibit 74: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Overview
- Exhibit 75: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - Segment focus
- 10.6 PT Lion Super Indo
- Exhibit 78: PT Lion Super Indo - Overview
- Exhibit 79: PT Lion Super Indo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: PT Lion Super Indo - Key offerings
- 10.7 PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
- Exhibit 81: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Overview
- Exhibit 82: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk - Segment focus
- 10.8 PT Multipolar Technology Tbk
- Exhibit 85: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Overview
- Exhibit 86: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - Segment focus
- 10.9 PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk
- Exhibit 89: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Overview
- Exhibit 90: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk - Segment focus
- 10.10 PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
- Exhibit 93: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Overview
- Exhibit 94: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk - Segment focus
- 10.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama
- Exhibit 97: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Overview
- Exhibit 98: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Key offerings
- 10.12 SPAR International
- Exhibit 100: SPAR International - Overview
- Exhibit 101: SPAR International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: SPAR International - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 103: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 104: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 106: Research methodology
- Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 108: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article