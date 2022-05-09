Retail Market in Mexico: Segmentation by Product (PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

May 09, 2022, 21:40 ET
NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market in Mexico is segmented into two categories based on the product (PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The market share is expected to increase by USD 9.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Retail Market in Mexico market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Retail Market in Mexico throughout the forecast period, Download the sample Report.
Retail Market in Mexico Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Vendor Insights
The Retail Market in Mexico is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Retail Market in Mexico, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Retail Market in Mexico are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Product Insights and News
- Coppel SA de CV- The company offers a wide range of brands such as Samsung, Nike, LG, Levi and many more.
- Costco wholesale corp - The company offers electronics, computers, furniture, appliances, sports, clothes, toys and gifts through its retail services.
- Walmart Inc. - The company offers a wide range of retail essentials such as security camera system, remote control, and many more.
Key Market Dynamics-
- Retail Market in Mexico Key Drivers:
- Influx of numerous retail stores
One of the main causes of retail market expansion in Mexico is the entrance of various retail businesses. Retailers in the country are concentrating on expanding their stores around the country in order to increase brand visibility and outreach and hence increase penetration. They are prioritising non-urban settings in addition to urban locations to reach untapped potential consumers as a result of the significant expansion in the middle-class population over the last decade.
|
Retail Market Scope in Mexico
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 9.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.42
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and Direct Market Retail
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: PAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Personal and household care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: AFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Driver
8.1.1 Influx of numerous retail stores
8.1.2 Rising demand for convenience food products
8.1.3 Growing popularity of private-label brands
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Issues related to logistics and supply chain operations
8.2.2 Threat from counterfeit products
8.2.3 Trade risks associated with the retail industry
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors
8.3.2 Surge in sales through online distribution channels
8.3.3 Growing per capita income of the country
9. Vendor Landscape
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Carrefour SA
Exhibit 46: Carrefour SA - Overview
Exhibit 47: Carrefour SA - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Carrefour SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Carrefour SA - Segment focus
10.5 El Puerto de Liverpool
Exhibit 50: El Puerto de Liverpool - Overview
Exhibit 51: El Puerto de Liverpool - Business segments
Exhibit 52: El Puerto de Liverpool - Key offerings
10.6 Fresko
Exhibit 53: Fresko - Overview
Exhibit 54: Fresko - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Fresko - Key offerings
10.7 Heineken NV
Exhibit 56: Heineken NV - Overview
Exhibit 57: Heineken NV - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Heineken NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Heineken NV - Segment focus
10.8 MercadoLibre S de RL de CV
Exhibit 60: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Overview
Exhibit 61: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Product and service
Exhibit 62: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV – Key news
Exhibit 63: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Key offerings
10.9 Tiendas Soriana SA de CV
Exhibit 64: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Overview
Exhibit 65: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Key offerings
10.10 Transform SR Brands LLC
Exhibit 67: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview
Exhibit 68: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings
10.11 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 75: Research Methodology
Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 77: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations
