Retail Market in Mexico to Grow by USD 9.72 Bn| Influx of Numerous Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Mar 15, 2022, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market in Mexico by Product (PAT, Personal and household care, AFA, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the retail market in Mexico between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.72 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The influx of numerous retail stores is one of the key market drivers. Apart from urban areas, retailers are focusing on non-urban areas to target untapped potential markets owing to the noteworthy increase in the middle-class population over the past decade. In addition, hypermarkets and supermarkets account for a majority of grocery and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales in Mexico. This, in turn, is encouraging retailers to expand their store chains to enhance market share. For instance, Walmart launched its biggest expansion in Mexico by opening 134 new stores across the country.

However, factors such as issues related to logistics and supply chain operations will challenge market growth. The costs that are involved in the process are quite complex. They involve significant expenditure and include back-end support costs for IT, infrastructure management costs, and customer support costs.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the retail market in Mexico is segmented into PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others. The PAT segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing growth in Mexico due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities and a rise in the purchasing power of people. These factors are expected to drive the growth of packaged food and drinks, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products in Mexico during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the retail market in Mexico is segmented offline and online. The offline segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment is considered the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch-and-feel experience to consumers, considered the most major source of marketing.

Some Companies Mentioned

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

    • Amazon.com Inc.
    • Carrefour SA
    • El Puerto de Liverpool
    • Fresko
    • Heineken NV
    • MercadoLibre S de RL de CV
    • Tiendas Soriana SA de CV
    • Transform SR Brands LLC
    • Walmart Inc.

Retail Market in Mexico Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Operations
  • Outbound logistics
  • Marketing and sales
  • Service
  • Support activities
  • Innovation

Retail Market Scope in Mexico

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.42

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              2.1.1    Parent market

                              Exhibit 01:  Parent market

               2.2 Market characteristics      

                              Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

               2.3 Value Chain Analysis          

                              Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis: Internet and Direct Market Retail

                              2.3.1    Inputs

                              2.3.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.3.3    Operations

                              2.3.4    Outbound logistics

                              2.3.5    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6    Service

                              2.2.7    Support activities

                              2.2.8    Innovation

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 05:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2019 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024 

                              Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 15:  Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product    

                              Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

               5.3 PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 17:  PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 18:  PAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 19:  Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 20:  Personal and household care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 21:  AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 22:  AFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 23:  Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 24:  Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 25:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 26:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.8 Market opportunity by Product     

                              Exhibit 27:   Market opportunity by  Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                    

               6.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 28:  Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel           

                              Exhibit 29:  Comparison by Distribution channel

               6.3 Offline  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 30:  Offline  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 31:  Offline  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 32:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 33:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5  Market opportunity by Distribution channel           

                              Exhibit 34:   Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                              Exhibit 35:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market Driver       

                              8.1.1    Influx of numerous retail stores

                              8.1.2    Rising demand for convenience food products

                              8.1.3    Growing popularity of private-label brands

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Issues related to logistics and supply chain operations

                              8.2.2    Threat from counterfeit products

                              8.2.3    Trade risks associated with the retail industry

                              Exhibit 36:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors

                              8.3.2    Surge in sales through online distribution channels

                              8.3.3    Growing per capita income of the country

9. Vendor Landscape                            

                              Exhibit 37:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 39: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

                              Exhibit 42:  Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 43:  Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 44:  Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 45:  Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

               10.4 Carrefour SA       

                              Exhibit 46:  Carrefour SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 47:  Carrefour SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 48:  Carrefour SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 49:  Carrefour SA - Segment focus

               10.5 El Puerto de Liverpool     

                              Exhibit 50:  El Puerto de Liverpool - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  El Puerto de Liverpool - Business segments

                              Exhibit 52:  El Puerto de Liverpool - Key offerings

               10.6 Fresko   

                              Exhibit 53:  Fresko - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  Fresko - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  Fresko - Key offerings

               10.7 Heineken NV      

                              Exhibit 56:  Heineken NV - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Heineken NV - Business segments

                              Exhibit 58:  Heineken NV - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 59:  Heineken NV - Segment focus

               10.8 MercadoLibre S de RL de CV        

                              Exhibit 60:  MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Product and service

                              Exhibit 62:  MercadoLibre S de RL de CV – Key news

                              Exhibit 63:  MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Key offerings

               10.9 Tiendas Soriana SA de CV             

                              Exhibit 64:  Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Business segments

                              Exhibit 66:  Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Key offerings

               10.10 Transform SR Brands LLC            

                              Exhibit 67:  Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview

                              Exhibit 68:  Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service

                              Exhibit 69:  Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings

               10.11 Walmart Inc.    

                              Exhibit 70:  Walmart Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 73:  Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 77: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

