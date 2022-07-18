Retail Market in Thailand Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 55.21 Bn growth -- 5.01% YOY growth achieved in 2021

The retail market in Thailand is segmented by product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Based on the product, the grocery segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the expansion of product portfolios and retail stores by international retailers to cater to the growing number of customers. In addition, factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Similarly, in terms of distribution channel, the offline segment will account for maximum revenue generation in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the expansion of specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores across Thailand.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Now

The retail market in Thailand is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for convenience food products. Factors such as rising busy day schedules and an increase in the number of working women have increased the consumer preference for convenience food products in Thailand. With both men and women going to work, the time spent on household chores is declining due to their hectic work schedules. This has led to a reduction in the traditional method of cooking food and has resulted in a shift in consumer preferences toward processed food products that are rich in nutrition. Moreover, the shift in consumer preferences is encouraging F&B companies to offer a wide range of products in different forms, such as chilled, frozen, and canned. All these factors are driving the growth of the retail market in Thailand.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Enquire Now

The retail market in Thailand is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of both international and local players operating across the country. With the rising competition, vendors are bringing in innovative products to meet the changing consumer demands and to increase their customer base. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of several new players, private label brands, price wars, and mergers and acquisitions.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Aeon Co. Ltd.: The company operates through its subsidiary, AEON (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., in Thailand and has 30 branches of Maxvalu Supermarket around Bangkok and Greater Bangkok.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.: The company operates its retail business in Thailand through Big C Public Company. It includes 125 Supercenter stores, 15 Big C Extra stores, 60 Market stores, 642 MiniBig C stores, 85 franchise stores, 135 Pure drugstores, and various other stores across Thailand.

Central Group of Company: The company operates retail business and has numerous retail stores across Thailand.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the retail market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Retail Market in Thailand: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Thailand Performing market contribution Thailand at 100% Key consumer countries Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Grocery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BPC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeon Co. Ltd.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.

Central Group of Company

CP All Public Co. Ltd.

Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tesco Plc

The Mall Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio