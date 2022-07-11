Retail Market in the Philippines to record USD 70.67 Bn growth -- Technavio expects the growing demand for convenience food products to drive growth

Vendor Landscape

The retail market in the Philippines is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc. are identified as dominant players in the market.

Although the growing demand for convenience food products, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from counterfeit products, underdeveloped infrastructure, and government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Retail Market in the Philippines 2022-2026: Segmentation

The retail market in the Philippines is segmented as below:

Product

Food and Beverages



Personal and Household Care



Apparel and Footwear



Electrical and Electronics



Others

The food and beverages segment is experiencing high growth in the market due to the upward trend in the prices of commodities. In addition, the increase in purchasing power of consumers and the rising demand for instant food and beverage products are driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The expansion of organized retail stores such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail market in the Philippines report covers the following areas:

Retail Market in the Philippines 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail market in the Philippines. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the retail market in the Philippines is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Retail Market in the Philippines 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market growth in the Philippines during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the retail market size in the Philippines and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in the Philippines

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market vendors in the Philippines

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Cosco Capital Inc.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

Mercury Drug Corp.

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.

New City Commercial Corp

Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.

Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.

SM Investments Corp

SSI Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

