Retail Market in the Philippines to record USD 70.67 Bn growth -- Technavio expects the growing demand for convenience food products to drive growth

Jul 11, 2022, 07:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 70.67 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Vendor Landscape
The retail market in the Philippines is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc. are identified as dominant players in the market.
Although the growing demand for convenience food products, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from counterfeit products, underdeveloped infrastructure, and government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Retail Market in the Philippines 2022-2026: Segmentation
The retail market in the Philippines is segmented as below:
- Product
- Food and Beverages
- Personal and Household Care
- Apparel and Footwear
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
The food and beverages segment is experiencing high growth in the market due to the upward trend in the prices of commodities. In addition, the increase in purchasing power of consumers and the rising demand for instant food and beverage products are driving the growth of the segment.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline distribution channel segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The expansion of organized retail stores such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores is driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail market in the Philippines report covers the following areas:
Retail Market in the Philippines 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail market in the Philippines. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the retail market in the Philippines is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Retail Market in the Philippines 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market growth in the Philippines during the next five years
- Estimation of the retail market size in the Philippines and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the retail market in the Philippines
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market vendors in the Philippines
|
Retail Market In The Philippines Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 70.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.42
|
Regional analysis
|
The Philippines
|
Performing market contribution
|
The Philippines at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The Philippines
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cosco Capital Inc.
- Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.
- Mercury Drug Corp.
- Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.
- New City Commercial Corp
- Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.
- Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.
- SM Investments Corp
- SSI Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
