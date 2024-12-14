NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail market in Vietnam size is estimated to grow by USD 226.4 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Grocery, Electronics and appliances, Home and garden, Health and beauty, and Others), and Geography (APAC) Key Companies Covered 7 Eleven Inc., AEON CO. LTD., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, Central Retail Corp., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Circle K, E Mart Co. Ltd., FPT Retail Joint Stock Co., Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd., Masan Group, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives, and SPAR International, VinGroup,

Lotte, Auchen, Mobile World. Regions Covered Vietnam

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 100%. To the growth of the global market. The Retail Market in Vietnam report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Segmentation Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Grocery

2.2 Electronics and appliances

2.3 Home and garden

2.4 Health and beauty

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The retail market in Vietnam offers significant growth opportunities, yet faces intense competition among domestic and international retailers. Supermarkets, with their wide range of daily necessities and convenient one-stop shopping experience, remain popular among consumers. These stores provide food, non-food items, and household appliances, as well as in-house bakeries and cafes. Traditional retailers continue to dominate due to their extensive availability, lower prices, and fresh produce offerings. Convenience stores, offering everyday essentials, are strategically located near highways and busy roads. Department stores or commercial centers provide a broad selection of consumer goods, shaping urban shopping habits. Despite the rise of digital channels, physical retail channels continue to dominate the Vietnamese retail landscape.

Research Analysis

Vietnam's retail market is experiencing rapid growth due to the country's economic development. Traditional formats like street markets and mom-and-pop stores continue to coexist with modern retailing, offering a diverse shopping experience. The economy's digital wave has brought about a tech-savvy consumer base, leading businesses to adopt digital technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT for omnichannel strategies. Ecommerce platforms and brick-and-mortar stores are merging to provide seamless shopping experiences. Shopping malls, boutiques, and specialty stores cater to various consumer needs, from health and wellness products to fitness and wellness supplements. The organized sector, including department stores and brand awareness, is expanding, offering a wider range of products at competitive prices. Price sensitivity remains a key factor, making affordability a priority for many businesses. Overall, Vietnam's retail market is an exciting space to watch as it continues to evolve and adapt to consumer demands.

Market Overview

Vietnam's retail market is experiencing significant growth due to the country's economic development. Traditional formats are evolving as modern retailing gains popularity among tech-savvy consumers. The digital wave is transforming businesses with ecommerce platforms and AI, machine learning, IoT, and omnichannel strategies offering seamless shopping experiences. Convenience, customer loyalty, and environmental impact are key considerations. Indian consumers are price-sensitive and prefer health, wellness products, fitness products, and wellness supplements. The organized sector, including department stores and modern retail, is expanding, while the unorganized sector, including traditional stores, Kirana shops, and street vendors, maintains a local connection and offers personalized service at lower operational costs. Sustainability and environmental awareness are increasingly important, with eco-friendly products, green technologies, and plastic use reduction becoming priorities. Urbanization and changing consumer preferences are driving the adoption of digital technologies and infrastructure development. Adaptation to these trends is essential for businesses to thrive in this dynamic market. Mahindra, the Chairperson, the importance of sustainability and environmental awareness in the retail sector. Supply chain optimization and brand awareness are also crucial factors in the shopping experience, with payment options and infrastructure development playing a significant role in the success of both physical stores and online platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 VinGroup

11.2 Lotte

11.3 Auchen

11.4 Mobile World

12 Appendix

