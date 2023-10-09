Retail Market in Vietnam to grow by USD 163.49 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Get Complete Access to reports on Retail Market in Vietnam with comprehensive package - Technavio

Technavio

Technavio

09 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market in Vietnam is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.4% and an estimated increase of USD 163.49 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products. However, factors such as issues related to logistics and supply chain operations may impede market growth. The Retail Market in Vietnam is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (grocery, electronics and appliances, home and garden, health and beauty, and others). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Vietnam 2023-2027
Technavio provides reports in the bundle related to the Retail Market in Vietnam, offering valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of their current status and future prospects.

  • Historic market values with future estimates
  • In-depth analysis of segmentation and 10+ countries
  • Current market dynamics and growth opportunities
  • Growth strategies of 20+ companies with offerings

By purchasing this cost-effective bundle, you gain access to valuable information and insights. It offers multiple reports at a discounted price, making it more affordable than buying individual reports separately.

China Retail Market: The retail market in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2022 and 2027. The retail market size in China is forecast to increase by USD 1,207.55 billion. This retail market report in China extensively covers market segmentation by product (food and beverages, apparel and footwear, home improvement, consumer electronics and appliances, and beauty and personal care), and distribution channel (offline and online).

Digital Retail Marketing Market: The digital retail marketing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 902.88 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (search ads, display ads, social media, e-mail marketing, and others), platform (mobile devices and desktops), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Retail Market in the Philippines: The Philippines retail market size is expected to increase by USD 70.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%. This report extensively covers the retail market segmentation in the Philippines by product (food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Indonesia Retail Market: The retail market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%. This report extensively covers the retail market in Indonesia segmentation by product (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and Others) and distribution channel (Offline and Online).

Digital Transformation in the Retail Market: The digital transformation market in the retail sector size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 868.71 billion. This report is segmented by technology (IoT, cloud computing, big data, AI, and AR/VR), product (consumer electronics, media and entertainment, apparel, food and beverage, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

With each report, you can:

  • Discover and analyze market opportunities with forecasting techniques.
  • Evaluate the growth potential of the market at a detailed level with historical and projected data.
  • Stay updated on the most recent industry and market trends.
  • Develop and validate your strategies using critical and actionable insights.
  • Assess competitive risks and key success factors in the relevant market.

These bundle reports would be beneficial to the companies including:

  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Walmart Inc.
  • E Mart Co. Ltd.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Tesco Plc
  • SPAR International.
  • DFI Retail Group
  • Stream Companies
  • MM Mega Market Vietnam
  • Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
  • And more

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

