Retail Market in Vietnam to Grow by USD 82.70 billion | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The retail market growth in Vietnam is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products. With the advent of dual-income households, the time spent on household chores is declining due to hectic work schedules. This has led to a reduction in the traditional method of cooking food and has led to a shift in consumer preferences for convenience food products and eating outside. This, in turn, has increased the demand for convenience food products, which are easy to cook and are less time-consuming. These factors are expected to increase the demand for convenience meat and poultry products that are rich in nutrition, thereby fueling the growth of the retail market in Vietnam during the forecast period.

The retail market growth in Vietnam is hindered by the issues related to logistics and supply chain operations. The country's supply chain infrastructure is still developing. Hence, it involves functions such as the acquisition of products, warehouse management, packaging, inventory management, distribution, and merchandising of products. The costs involved in such processes are quite complex and involve significant expenditure and costs for back-end support for IT, infrastructure management, and customer support. Managing multiple tasks related to transportation and supply constitute a complex process, particularly when it concerns retailers with multiple retail stores across the country. Such complex processes are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The retail market in Vietnam report is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online segments. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Offline channels dominate the retail landscape. Supermarkets provide items that suit the demands of common consumers on a daily basis. They also provide food, non-food items, and household appliances. This makes shopping easier for clients, as they can find everything under one roof. Such factors tend to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

The retail market in Vietnam report is segmented by type into grocery, electronics and appliances, home and garden, health and beauty, and others. The grocery segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The Vietnamese grocery sector is dominated by traditional food shopping through local markets and small businesses. Contemporary channels are fast developing due to a shift in customer behavior, aided by the rise of e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Companies Mentioned

7-Eleven Inc.



AEON CO. Ltd.



Central Group of Company



E-Mart Co. Ltd.



FPT Retail Joint Stock Co.



Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd.



Masan Group



MM Mega Market Vietnam



Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd.



Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives

Retail Market In Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 82.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.55 Performing market contribution Vietnam at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 7-Eleven Inc., AEON CO. Ltd., Central Group of Company, E-Mart Co. Ltd., FPT Retail Joint Stock Co., Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd., Masan Group, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis - Internet and direct marketing retail

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Vietnam market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 20: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Grocery

Electronics and appliances

Home and garden

Health and beauty

Others

Exhibit 27: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Type

6.3 Grocery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Grocery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Grocery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Electronics and appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Electronics and appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Electronics and appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Home and garden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Health and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Health and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Health and beauty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for convenience food products

8.1.2 Increasing rate of consumer spending

8.1.3 Emergence of mini supermarkets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Issues related to logistics and supply chain operations

8.2.2 Problems with foreign investors

8.2.3 Government regulations

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Urban lifestyles

8.3.2 High growth potential

8.3.3 Growing per capita income of the country

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 7-Eleven Inc.

Exhibit 47: 7-Eleven Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: 7-Eleven Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: 7-Eleven Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 50: 7-Eleven Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AEON CO. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: AEON CO. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 51: AEON CO. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: AEON CO. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: AEON CO. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Central Group of Company

Exhibit 54: Central Group of Company - Overview

Exhibit 55: Central Group of Company - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Central Group of Company -Key news

Exhibit 57: Central Group of Company - Key offerings

10.6 E-Mart Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: E-Mart Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: E-Mart Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: E-Mart Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: E-Mart Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 FPT Retail Joint Stock Co.

Exhibit 62: FPT Retail Joint Stock Co. - Overview

Exhibit 63: FPT Retail Joint Stock Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: FPT Retail Joint Stock Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Lotte Shopping Plaza Vietnam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Masan Group

Exhibit 68: Masan Group - Overview

Exhibit 69: Masan Group - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Masan Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.9 MM Mega Market Vietnam

Exhibit 72: MM Mega Market Vietnam - Overview

Exhibit 73: MM Mega Market Vietnam - Product and service

Exhibit 74: MM Mega Market Vietnam - Key offerings

10.10 Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Mobile World Information Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives

Exhibit 78: Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives - Overview

Exhibit 79: Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

