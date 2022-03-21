Retail Market Size in Thailand to Grow by USD 55.21 Billion | By Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online) | Statistics & Facts

In-Scope:

Grocery:

The retail market share growth in Thailand by the grocery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The grocery segment is one of the major contributors in terms of sales in the retail market in Thailand . The country's grocery market is growing at a rapid pace, with various leading domestic and international retailers expanding their product portfolios and retail stores to cater to growing consumer numbers. However, among all retail formats, convenience stores exhibit strong growth given the rising consumer preference for purchasing day-to-day grocery requirements (especially small-quantity purchases) from shops in the vicinity.

Out-of-Scope:

Apparel and footwear



BPC



Home and garden



Others

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Retail Market in Thailand includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online) Key Companies- Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group among others

Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group among others Driver- Growing demand for convenience food products to drive the market.

Growing demand for convenience food products to drive the market. Challenge- Threat from counterfeit products to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Retail Market in Thailand

Vendor Insights-

The retail market in Thailand is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as bringing in innovative products to meet the changing consumer demands and to increase their customer base to compete in the market.

Aeon Co. Ltd.- The company operates through its subsidiary, AEON ( Thailand ) Co.,Ltd., in Thailand and has 30 branches of Maxvalu Supermarket around Bangkok and Greater Bangkok .

The company operates through its subsidiary, AEON ( ) Co.,Ltd., in and has 30 branches of Maxvalu Supermarket around and . Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.- The company operates its retail business in Thailand through Big C Public Company. It includes 125 Supercenter stores, 15 Big C Extra stores, 60 Market stores, 642 MiniBig C stores, 85 franchise stores, 135 Pure drugstores, and various other stores across Thailand .

The company operates its retail business in through Big C Public Company. It includes 125 Supercenter stores, 15 Big C Extra stores, 60 Market stores, 642 MiniBig C stores, 85 franchise stores, 135 Pure drugstores, and various other stores across . Central Group of Company- The company operates retail business and has numerous retail stores across Thailand .

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Retail Market in Thailand Driver:

Growing demand for convenience food products:

Convenience food products are a type of processed and ready-to-eat food where the food is cooked partially and requires only limited preparation before consumption. With the rising busy daily schedules and an increase in the number of working women, the preference for convenience food products, including processed meat and poultry products, is increasing when compared with home-cooked food that needs to be prepared from scratch. With both men and women going to work, the time spent on household chores is declining due to their hectic work schedules. The increase in the number of working women has also resulted in a rise in financial independence and disposable income. This, in turn, has increased the demand for convenience food products as they are easy to cook and less time-consuming to prepare. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the demand for convenience meat and poultry products, which are rich in nutrition, thereby fueling the growth of the retail market in Thailand .

Retail Market in Thailand Challenge:

Threat from counterfeit products:

The retail market in Thailand is witnessing a significant threat from counterfeits amid the wide availability of numerous spurious products ranging from FMCG to electronic goods. With sales of these counterfeit products growing, customers may find it difficult to differentiate them from genuine products. The counterfeit market is driving the influx of fake products, especially through online/ e-commerce platforms. The availability of counterfeit products is adversely affecting sales of major retailers and hampering the goodwill and image of genuine manufacturers. For gaining a competitive edge in the market, duplicate brands price their products at lower rates, but the products lack quality and durability. Low production costs encourage the production of counterfeit goods, including most retail products. Consumers are often misled by fake packaging and product names similar to that of established brands, especially in the rural areas of the country. Hence, the wide availability of counterfeit products will likely hamper the growth of the market under review.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Online Retail Market in the US by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online retail market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 460.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Online Fashion Retail Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online fashion retail market share in US is expected to increase by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Retail Market in Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 55.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Thailand Performing market contribution Thailand at 100% Key consumer countries Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Grocery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BPC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aeon Co. Ltd.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.

Central Group of Company

CP All Public Co. Ltd.

Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tesco Plc

The Mall Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio