Retail Market size in Thailand to grow by USD 55.21 billion | Driven by continuous increase in tourist arrivals | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The retail market in Thailand is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. The market is characterized by the presence of both international and local players operating across the country. The rising competition coupled with changing consumer demands is forcing vendors to launch innovative products and expand their customer base. The competition in the market is expected to intensify further with the entry of several new players, private label brands, price wars, and mergers and acquisitions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aeon Co. Ltd.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.

Central Group of Company

CP All Public Co. Ltd.

Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tesco Plc

The Mall Group

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the market share by the grocery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising consumer preference for purchasing day-to-day grocery requirements and the expansion of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other retail outlets have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. In addition, factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization have increased the growth opportunity in the segment.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. However, faster growth is expected in the online distribution channel segment owing to the increasing number of online shopping portals and the growing penetration of smartphones.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The retail market is primarily driven by continuous improvement increase in tourist arrivals. The presence of several tourist destinations, pleasant weather, and the availability of luxury hotels has increased the number of tourists visiting Thailand. The presence of many recreational activities has also increased the number of international tourists in the country. The growth in the tourism industry is consequently supporting the growth of various other industries, which is expected to play a crucial role in the development of the market in focus.

However, the threat from counterfeit products will reduce the growth potential in the market. The retail market in Thailand is witnessing a surge in the number of counterfeit products ranging from FMCG to electronic goods. This is making it difficult for customers to differentiate them from genuine products. The availability of such products is also hampering the sales and reputation of major brands, thereby negatively influencing the market growth.

Retail Market In Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Thailand Performing market contribution Thailand at 100% Key consumer countries Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Grocery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BPC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

