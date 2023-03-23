Retail Market size in Thailand to grow by USD 63.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, Analysis of top vendors such as A.S. Watson Group, Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in Thailand size is estimated to increase by USD 63.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online) and products (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others). The retail market in Thailand is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer retail in Thailand in the market are A.S. Watson Group, Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CJ Express Group Co. Ltd., CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Rimping Supermarket, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Tesco Plc, The Mall Group Co. Ltd., and Villa Market JP Co. Ltd. and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Thailand Retail Market 2023-2027

Retail Market In Thailand - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the retail market in Thailand's growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes vendors' proprietary retail outlets and organized retail stores such as departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. These stores are expected to account for the highest sales of retail products during the forecast period. Hence, the offline distribution channel is expected to surge forward in terms of growth during the forecast period.

Retail market in Thailand – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

A.S. Watson Group - The company offers retail solutions through G9 Store.

Aeon Co. Ltd. - The company offers retail solutions through its general merchandise store, and supermarket.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd. - The company offers retail solutions through its general merchandise store and supermarket.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Retail Market In Thailand – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

One of the major factors driving growth in the retail market in Thailand is the rising demand for convenience food products. The preference for convenience food products, including processed meat and poultry products, is increasing when compared with home-cooked food that needs to be prepared from scratch. This growth in demand can be attributed to factors such as the rising busy daily schedules and an increase in the number of working women. The time spent on household chores is declining due to the increasing working population and busy schedules. The growth in the number of working women has also resulted in a rise in financial independence and disposable income.

Key Trends -

The surge in sales through online distribution channels is a key retail market trend in Thailand during the forecast period. Sales of retail products through the online distribution channel have undergone a substantial surge in recent times. Both established and private retailers effectively sell their products through online shopping portals because the distribution channel eliminates the need for physical stores, merchandise, salespeople, and inventory. Retailers leverage factors such as the significant increase in internet and smartphone penetration in the country to offer their products online.

Major challenges -

The threat of counterfeit products will be a primary challenge for the retail market in Thailand. Amid the wide availability of numerous spurious products ranging from FMCG to electronic goods, the retail market in Thailand faces a significant threat. The counterfeit market drives the influx of fake products, especially through online/e-commerce platforms. Consumers are often misled by fake packaging and product names similar to that of established brands, especially in the rural areas of Thailand. The availability of counterfeit products adversely affects sales of major retailers and hampers the goodwill and image of genuine manufacturers. Duplicate brands price their products at lower rates, but the products lack quality and durability. Hence, the existence of counterfeit products is a major threat to the market.

What are the key data covered in this Retail Market In Thailand report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retail market in Thailand between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the retail market in Thailand and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the retail market in Thailand industry across Thailand

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the retail market in Thailand vendors

Retail Market In Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.S. Watson Group, Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CJ Express Group Co. Ltd., CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Rimping Supermarket, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Tesco Plc, The Mall Group Co. Ltd., and Villa Market JP Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

