Retail Market size in the Philippines to grow by USD 70.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc. and Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in the Philippines is estimated to grow by USD 70.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.68%. The retail market in the Philippines is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies driving the retail market in the Philippines are Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Amazon.com Inc.: The company operates retail business through e-commerce and others.
  • Cosco Capital Inc.: The company operates retail business through its subsidiary, Puregold Price Club Inc.
  • Fast Retailing Co. Ltd: The company operates retail business through supermarkets, department stores, and others.
  • Impactful driver- Growing demand for convenience food products

The fast-paced and hectic lifestyle and an increase in the number of working women result in the growth of the market. Since both men and women go to work, the decline in the time spent on household chores results in a shift in consumer preferences for convenience food products and eating outside from fast food and takeaway outlets. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the retail market during the forecast period.

  • Key Trend - Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets
  • Major Challenges - Threat from counterfeit products

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market will observe significant growth in the food and beverages segment during the forecast period. The increasing interest of consumers in imported goods, especially processed foods is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. The rise in purchasing power is another factor driving the growth of the segment. The growth in demand for this segment is due to increasing commodity prices, boosting the purchasing power of people in regions like Manila and Calabarzon. Furthermore, factors like sales of ready-to-eat food products have been increasing, with manufacturers launching and promoting healthier options like protein balls, trail mix, and chilled ready meals. Additionally, mini marts, focusing on instant food and beverage products, are expanding from big cities to smaller ones. Furthermore, Filipino retail stores offer freshly baked and prepared items like hotdogs and steamers, attracting customers. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the food and beverages segment of the retail market in the Philippines during the forecast period.

