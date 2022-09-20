Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2026, Rise In Number Of Automobiles On Roads to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail oil and gas logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in the number of automobiles on roads, rising urbanization and industrialization, and shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2022-2026

However, the spill and leakage issues during oil and gas transportation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Segmentation

Market Landscape

Railroad Transportation



Tanker Trucks Transportation

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail oil and gas logistics market report covers the following areas:

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market size

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market trends

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for oil and natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the retail oil and gas logistics market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ACI Cargo

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

ASCO Group

BDP International Inc.

Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.

Bollore SE

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Energy Oil and Gas magazine

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail oil and gas logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail oil and gas logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail oil and gas logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail oil and gas logistics market vendors

Retail Oil And Gas Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACI Cargo, Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., ASCO Group, BDP International Inc., Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., Bollore SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Energy Oil and Gas Magazine, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU, Reliance Logistics Group Inc., Riada Shipping and Logistics, and Tudor International Freight Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

5.3 Railroad transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Railroad transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Railroad transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Railroad transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Railroad transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tanker trucks transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tanker trucks transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tanker trucks transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tanker trucks transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tanker trucks transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

Exhibit 93: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P. - Segment focus

10.4 ASCO Group

Exhibit 98: ASCO Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: ASCO Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: ASCO Group - Key offerings

10.5 BDP International Inc.

Exhibit 101: BDP International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: BDP International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: BDP International Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 104: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 109: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

10.8 DB Schenker

Exhibit 113: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 114: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 115: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.9 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 117: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

10.10 Energy Oil and Gas magazine

Exhibit 121: Energy Oil and Gas magazine - Overview



Exhibit 122: Energy Oil and Gas magazine - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Energy Oil and Gas magazine - Key offerings

10.11 Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 128: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

Tanker trucks are mainly used as railroad vehicles for the transportation of refined oil and gas products such as LPG, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and petrol to fuel retail stations for shorter distances, where the use of railroad vehicles and pipelines is not feasible.

