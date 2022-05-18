Retail Order Values Increased by 22% for Businesses Giving Back in 2021 Says State of Social Impact Report

ShoppingGives & Coresight Research report reveals consumers are more likely to align with purpose-driven retailers citing societal needs and macro-world events as the major shifters of giving trends and patterns

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the social impact commerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, today released data from its 2022 State of Social Impact Report with Coresight Research. The report features analysis of 1,646 eCommerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands on the state of impact in two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

The ShoppingGives State of Social Impact Report takes a closer look at giving patterns for consumers and businesses over the last two years.

The State of Social Impact Report takes a closer look at giving patterns for consumers and businesses over the last two years, analyzing how pivotal moments like the BLM movement, Covid-19 pandemic, and natural disasters like the California and Australian wildfires are driving philanthropy.

"ShoppingGives' mission of connecting cause with commerce, facilitating actionable giving, and social impact to nonprofits is directly reflected with the findings in this report," said ShoppingGives CEO Ronny Sage. "As consumers continue to look deeper at the people behind the business they buy from, their values, and their ability to align with their individual values, we are seeing this no longer be a 'nice to have', but table stakes for success."

Key findings from the report include:

Support for international causes fueled growth for brands in 2021: the average order value (AOV) for businesses who give back grew by 22% in 2021. The major contributor to this growth was the International Affairs category which grew by over 400%.

the average order value (AOV) for businesses who give back grew by 22% in 2021. The major contributor to this growth was the International Affairs category which grew by over 400%. Categories saw 50% growth in AOV in 2021: Environment, Health, Housing and Shelters, Philanthropy and Volunteering, Science and Technology, and Sports and Athletics.

Environment, Health, Housing and Shelters, Philanthropy and Volunteering, Science and Technology, and Sports and Athletics. GivingTuesday efforts increased by 37% since 2019 and 9% in 2021: Donations on the charitable holiday in the United States totaled $2.7 billion , representing a 37% increase since 2019. While we witnessed unprecedented levels of giving in 2020, there was a significant continued trend of increased generosity in 2021.

Donations on the charitable holiday in totaled , representing a 37% increase since 2019. While we witnessed unprecedented levels of giving in 2020, there was a significant continued trend of increased generosity in 2021. The Civil Rights Category received 14.10% of the total amount of donations on GivingTuesday. According to ShoppingGives data, the top three charity categories with the highest number of retailers participating with donations are Health, Philanthropy and Volunteering, and Human Services.

of the total amount of donations on GivingTuesday. According to ShoppingGives data, the top three charity categories with the highest number of retailers participating with donations are Health, Philanthropy and Volunteering, and Human Services. The volume of donations attached to sale orders is growing: The number of sales with at least one donation increased by 3.6 times from 2020 to 2021.

"Businesses that put a focus on social impact efforts for causes people care about, saw a significant change in purposeful connections with customers," said Molly Trerotola, Head of Social Impact at ShoppingGives. "It's increasingly more important than ever for brands to have a public voice on social issues and direct their support to causes that are most in need – customer feedback was decisively in favor of businesses that take action."

To download a copy of the ShoppingGives State of Social Impact Report, visit: https://shoppinggives.com/brand-values-report/ .

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, Natori, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Enso Rings to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com .

Media Contact

Frank Spence

[email protected]

(415) 294 1157

SOURCE ShoppingGives