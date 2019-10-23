Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend On Common Stock

Oak Brook, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it declared the fourth quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend of $0.165625 per common share will be paid on January 10, 2020, to Class A common stockholders of record on December 26, 2019.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

