Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend On Common Stock

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock of $0.06 per common share, up from the $0.05 per common share declared for the third quarter. "This sequentially higher dividend level reflects the operational and financial progress we reported with our third quarter results," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "We look forward to continuing to advance our goal to grow this quarterly dividend amount during 2021 as conditions warrant." The dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on January 8, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on December 23, 2020.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael Gaiden

Vice President – Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

