OAK BROOK, Ill., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it declared the second quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend of $0.165625 per common share will be paid on July 10, 2018, to Class A common stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Michael Fitzmaurice

Senior Vice President – Finance

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-second-quarter-2018-dividend-on-common-stock-300635873.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.

