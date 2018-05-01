Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reported:

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $41.8 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $11.5 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017;

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of , or per diluted share, for the same period in 2017; Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders of $55.0 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $0.5 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017; and

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the same period in 2017; and Operating funds from operations (Operating FFO) attributable to common shareholders of $55.8 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $66.9 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

OPERATING RESULTS

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio results were as follows:

1.5% increase in same store net operating income (NOI) over the comparable period in 2017;

Total same store portfolio percent leased, including leases signed but not commenced: 94.4% at March 31, 2018 , down 50 basis points from 94.9% at December 31, 2017 and down 40 basis points from 94.8% at March 31, 2017 ;

, down 50 basis points from 94.9% at and down 40 basis points from 94.8% at ; Retail portfolio percent leased, including leases signed but not commenced: 94.3% at March 31, 2018 , down 60 basis points from 94.9% at December 31, 2017 and flat at March 31, 2017 ;

, down 60 basis points from 94.9% at and flat at ; Retail portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per occupied square foot of $19.06 at March 31, 2018 , up 8.8% from $17.52 ABR per occupied square foot at March 31, 2017 ;

at , up 8.8% from ABR per occupied square foot at ; 637,000 square feet of retail leasing transactions comprised of 97 new and renewal leases; and

Positive comparable cash leasing spreads of 31.2% on new leases and 5.6% on renewal leases for a blended re-leasing spread of 6.4%.

"Our predominantly mixed-use, lifestyle and grocery-anchored portfolio is well-positioned to navigate this transitional time in retail real estate as we look to continue to grow shareholder value," stated Steve Grimes, president and chief executive officer. "In acknowledgment of our success to date in this mission, we were able to enhance our financial flexibility by significantly improving the economics and structure of our recently closed $1.1 billion unsecured credit facility. We thank our bank group for their continued confidence, support and recognition of the great things happening here at RPAI."

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Dispositions

To date in 2018, the Company has completed or is under contract for property dispositions totaling $193.0 million. During the quarter, the Company completed $104.8 million of retail property dispositions, which included the sales of five multi-tenant retail assets for $96.1 million and two single-user retail assets for $8.7 million. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company completed the sale of development air rights for $12.0 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the sale of one single-user retail asset for $1.6 million. In addition, the Company is under contract to sell its one remaining office complex, Schaumburg Towers, for a purchase price of $86.6 million. Schaumburg Towers is classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2018 and the sale is expected to close during the second quarter of 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company is also under contract to sell land and the rights to develop 30 residential units at One Loudoun Downtown for $6.8 million. This transaction is expected to close in three phases with the first phase closing during 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $1.6 billion of consolidated indebtedness with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 3.93%, a weighted average maturity of 5.1 years and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.4x.

During the quarter, the Company repaid a $10.8 million mortgage payable, excluding amortization, which had an interest rate of 4.82% and incurred a prepayment penalty of $1.0 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, as previously announced, the Company closed on a $1.1 billion amended and restated unsecured credit facility (2018 Unsecured Credit Facility). The 2018 Unsecured Credit Facility was amended and restated as follows:

$850 Million Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit

Increased the capacity on the existing unsecured revolver by $100 million to $850 million ;

to ; Set pricing, which is based on the Company's leverage, at LIBOR plus 105 basis points, a 30 basis point improvement from the previous rate;

Extended the maturity date to April 22, 2022 from January 5, 2020 ; and

from ; and Retained two six-month extension options.

$250 Million Unsecured Term Loan Due 2021

Set pricing, which is based on the Company's leverage, at LIBOR plus 120 basis points, a 10 basis point improvement from the previous rate; and

Retained the maturity date of January 5, 2021 .

$100 Million Unsecured Term Loan Due 2018

Repaid the remaining $100 million unsecured term loan that matures on May 11, 2018 .

In recognition of the completion of the Company's portfolio transformation and its improved portfolio quality, the capitalization rate used to calculate certain financial covenants under the 2018 Unsecured Credit Facility was set at 6.50%, a 25 basis point improvement from the previous rate.

GUIDANCE

The Company expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.34 to $0.38 per diluted share in 2018. The Company is maintaining its 2018 Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders guidance range of $0.98 to $1.02 per diluted share, based, in part, on the following assumptions:

Same store NOI growth of 2.0% to 3.0%;

Property acquisitions of $50 to $150 million ;

to ; Property dispositions of approximately $200 million ; and

; and General and administrative expenses of $40 to $43 million , excluding the impact on earnings from executive separation.

DIVIDEND

On April 24, 2018, the Company declared the second quarter 2018 quarterly cash dividend of $0.165625 per share on its outstanding Class A common stock, which will be paid on July 10, 2018 to Class A common shareholders of record on June 26, 2018.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company's management team will hold a webcast on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET), to discuss its quarterly financial results and operating performance, as well as business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may discuss business and financial developments and trends and other matters affecting the Company, some of which may not have been previously disclosed.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.rpai.com in the INVEST section. A replay of the webcast will be available. To listen to the replay, please go to www.rpai.com in the INVEST section of the website and follow the instructions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international participants. Please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call to register. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 PM (ET) on May 2, 2018 until midnight (ET) on May 16, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13677165.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company has posted supplemental financial and operating information and other data in the INVEST section of its website.

ABOUT RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

(unaudited)





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets







Investment properties:







Land

$ 1,042,260

$ 1,066,705 Building and other improvements

3,553,298

3,686,200 Developments in progress

19,805

33,022



4,615,363

4,785,927 Less accumulated depreciation

(1,210,147)

(1,215,990) Net investment properties

3,405,216

3,569,937









Cash and cash equivalents

33,533

25,185 Accounts and notes receivable (net of allowances of $6,675 and $6,567, respectively)

66,893

71,678 Acquired lease intangible assets, net

116,141

122,646 Assets associated with investment properties held for sale

68,799

3,647 Other assets, net

67,139

125,171 Total assets

$ 3,757,721

$ 3,918,264









Liabilities and Equity







Liabilities:







Mortgages payable, net (includes unamortized premium of $962 and $1,024, respectively, unamortized discount of $(569) and $(579), respectively, and unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(527) and $(615), respectively)

$ 275,316

$ 287,068 Unsecured notes payable, net (includes unamortized discount of $(823) and $(853), respectively, and unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(3,275) and $(3,399), respectively)

695,902

695,748 Unsecured term loans, net (includes unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(2,371) and $(2,730), respectively)

547,629

547,270 Unsecured revolving line of credit

91,000

216,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

53,270

82,698 Distributions payable

36,353

36,311 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net

94,911

97,971 Liabilities associated with investment properties held for sale

2,673

— Other liabilities

66,023

69,498 Total liabilities

1,863,077

2,032,564









Commitments and contingencies

















Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—

— Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 475,000 shares authorized, 219,489 and 219,237 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31,2017, respectively

219

219 Additional paid-in capital

4,575,191

4,574,428 Accumulated distributions in excess of earnings

(2,684,606)

(2,690,021) Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,840

1,074 Total equity

1,894,644

1,885,700 Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,757,721

$ 3,918,264

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues







Rental income

$ 94,455

$ 109,974 Tenant recovery income

28,090

30,786 Other property income

2,297

2,933 Total revenues

124,842

143,693









Expenses







Operating expenses

20,255

21,864 Real estate taxes

20,468

21,879 Depreciation and amortization

45,228

53,474 Provision for impairment of investment properties

592

— General and administrative expenses

12,495

11,213 Total expenses

99,038

108,430









Operating income

25,804

35,263









Interest expense

(18,765)

(85,532) Other income, net

222

5 Income (loss) from continuing operations

7,261

(50,264) Gain on sales of investment properties

34,519

41,164 Net income (loss)

41,780

(9,100) Preferred stock dividends

—

(2,362) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 41,780

$ (11,462)









Earnings (loss) per common share – basic and diluted







Net income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.19

$ (0.05)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic

218,849

236,294









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted

219,403

236,294

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Funds From Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and

Operating FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 41,780

$ (11,462) Depreciation and amortization of depreciable real estate

44,950

53,079 Provision for impairment of investment properties

592

— Gain on sales of depreciable investment properties

(32,340)

(41,164) FFO attributable to common shareholders

$ 54,982

$ 453









FFO attributable to common shareholders per common share outstanding – diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.00



















FFO attributable to common shareholders

$ 54,982

$ 453 Impact on earnings from the early extinguishment of debt, net

1,028

66,357 Provision for hedge ineffectiveness

—

6 Gain on sale of non-depreciable investment property

(2,179)

— Impact on earnings from executive separation (a)

1,737

— Other (b)

207

130 Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders

$ 55,775

$ 66,946









Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders per common share outstanding – diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.28









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted

219,403

236,294





















(a) Reflected as an increase to "General and administrative expenses" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(b) Primarily consists of the impact on earnings from litigation involving the Company, including actual or anticipated settlement and associated legal

costs, which are included in "Other income, net" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders and Operating FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders Guidance





Per Share Guidance Range Full Year 2018



Low

High









Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.34

$ 0.38 Depreciation and amortization of depreciable real estate

0.785

0.785 Provision for impairment of investment properties

—

— Gain on sales of depreciable investment properties

(0.14)

(0.14) FFO attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.985

$ 1.025









Impact on earnings from the early extinguishment of debt

0.005

0.005 Gain on sale of non-depreciable investment property

(0.02)

(0.02) Impact on earnings from executive separation

0.01

0.01 Other

—

— Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.98

$ 1.02

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders to Same Store NOI





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 41,780

$ (11,462) Adjustments to reconcile to Same Store NOI:







Preferred stock dividends

—

2,362 Gain on sales of investment properties

(34,519)

(41,164) Depreciation and amortization

45,228

53,474 Provision for impairment of investment properties

592

— General and administrative expenses

12,495

11,213 Interest expense

18,765

85,532 Straight-line rental income, net

(2,479)

(341) Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net

(854)

(731) Amortization of lease inducements

241

323 Lease termination fees

(1,019)

(1,612) Straight-line ground rent expense

666

686 Amortization of acquired ground lease intangibles

(140)

(140) Other income, net

(222)

(5) NOI

80,534

98,135 NOI from Other Investment Properties

(3,737)

(22,495) Same Store NOI

$ 76,797

$ 75,640

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(amounts in thousands, except ratios)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Mortgages Payable, Net, Unsecured Notes Payable, Net,

Unsecured Term Loans, Net and Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit to Total Net Debt





March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017









Mortgages payable, net

$ 275,316

$ 287,068 Unsecured notes payable, net

695,902

695,748 Unsecured term loans, net

547,629

547,270 Unsecured revolving line of credit

91,000

216,000 Total

1,609,847

1,746,086 Mortgage premium, net of accumulated amortization

(962)

(1,024) Mortgage discount, net of accumulated amortization

569

579 Unsecured notes payable discount, net of accumulated amortization

823

853 Capitalized loan fees, net of accumulated amortization

6,173

6,744 Total notional debt

1,616,450

1,753,238 Less: consolidated cash and cash equivalents

(33,533)

(25,185) Less: disposition proceeds temporarily restricted related to potential

Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 tax-deferred exchanges

—

(54,087) Total net debt

$ 1,582,917

$ 1,673,966 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (a)

5.4x

5.5x

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017









Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 41,780

$ 103,144 Preferred stock dividends

—

6,780 Interest expense

18,765

18,015 Depreciation and amortization

45,228

46,598 Gain on sales of investment properties

(34,519)

(107,101) Provision for impairment of investment properties

592

8,147 Impact on earnings from executive separation

1,737

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 73,583

$ 75,583 Annualized

$ 294,332

$ 302,332

(a) For purposes of this ratio calculation, annualized three months ended figures were used.

