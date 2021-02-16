Retail Properties of America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported:
- Net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;
- Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders of $40.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $57.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;
- Operating funds from operations (Operating FFO) attributable to common shareholders of $41.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $58.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;
- Cash collections as of February 8, 2021 of 94.1% of billed fourth quarter base rent, up from an updated 87.6% of billed third quarter base rent; and
- A $13.6 million decrease in lease income, equating to $0.06 per diluted share, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during the fourth quarter of 2020. A $2.8 million decrease in straight-line rental income, equating to $0.01 per diluted share, largely driven by the movement of certain additional tenants to the cash basis of accounting, contributed to this decline in lease income.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported:
- Net income attributable to common shareholders of $14.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $32.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;
- FFO attributable to common shareholders of $180.5 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $219.0 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;
- Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders of $180.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $229.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019;
- Cash collections as of February 8, 2021 of 94.1% of billed fourth quarter base rent, 87.6% of billed third quarter base rent, up from 84.2% previously reported, and 78.0% of billed second quarter base rent, up from 73.6% most recently reported; and
- A $51.6 million decrease in lease income, equating to $0.24 per diluted share, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020. A $6.7 million decrease in straight-line rental income, equating to $0.03 per diluted share, largely driven by the movement of certain additional tenants to the cash basis of accounting, contributed to this decline in lease income.
OPERATING RESULTS
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio results were as follows:
- 11.4% decrease in same store net operating income (NOI) over the comparable period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Retail portfolio occupancy: 91.7% at December 31, 2020, down 50 basis points from 92.2% at September 30, 2020 and down 350 basis points from 95.2% at December 31, 2019. Bankruptcy-related move-outs account for 210 basis points of the 350-basis point occupancy decline since December 31, 2019;
- Retail portfolio percent leased, including leases signed but not commenced: 93.1% at December 31, 2020, down 70 basis points from 93.8% at September 30, 2020 and down 310 basis points from 96.2% at December 31, 2019. Bankruptcy-related move-outs account for 210 basis points of the 310-basis point decline in retail portfolio percent leased since December 31, 2019;
- Total retail portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per occupied square foot of $19.36 at December 31, 2020, down 0.4% from $19.44 ABR per occupied square foot at September 30, 2020 and down 0.8% from $19.52 ABR per occupied square foot at December 31, 2019;
- 748,000 square feet of retail leasing transactions comprised of 118 new and renewal leases;
- A blended re-leasing spread of positive 3.8%, comprised of comparable cash leasing spreads of positive 3.8% on renewal leases and positive 3.3% on new leases; and
- Portfolio square footage open: 98% based on gross leasable area (GLA) and 97% based on ABR as of February 12, 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio results were as follows:
- 11.2% decrease in same store NOI over the comparable period in 2019, primarily driven by the impact on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020;
- 2,166,000 square feet of retail leasing transactions comprised of 371 new and renewal leases; and
- A blended re-leasing spread of positive 3.0%, comprised of comparable cash leasing spreads of positive 4.0% on renewal leases and negative (2.8)% on new leases.
"Our team continued to drive incremental operational gains in the fourth quarter as exemplified by our strong leasing results and sequentially higher cash collections," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "We enter 2021 holding optimism about our intermediate- and long-term business prospects as well as pragmatism toward the near-term challenges posed by the current backdrop."
BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
During 2020, as previously announced, the Company engaged in multiple transactions to enhance balance sheet strength and financial flexibility, including:
- In July, in a reopening, issued an additional $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025;
- In August, in a new issuance, issued $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2030;
- In July and August, repaid the $135.0 million balance outstanding as of June 30, 2020 under the Company's $850.0 million unsecured revolving line of credit;
- In August, prepaid the Company's $250.0 million term loan due January 2021 and terminated the related interest rate swaps that had effectively fixed this variable rate loan; and
- In September, prepaid the Company's $100.0 million private placement notes due June 2021.
Following this activity, as of December 31, 2020, the Company holds no debt maturities until 2022, a fully undrawn $850.0 million unsecured revolving line of credit and approximately $891.5 million in total available liquidity, up from $877.1 million as of September 30, 2020, and $841.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $1.8 billion of gross consolidated indebtedness with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 4.19% and a weighted average maturity of 5.9 years, up from 4.7 years as of December 31, 2019. The Company continues to benefit from substantial headroom relative to its debt covenants, including a debt service coverage ratio of 3.4x, well in excess of the 1.5x requirement under its debt agreements.
DIVIDEND
As previously announced on December 8, 2020, the Company's board of directors declared a fourth quarter dividend for its outstanding Class A common stock of $0.06 per common share, up from the $0.05 per common share declared for the third quarter. The quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share, which totaled $12.9 million, was paid on January 8, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on December 23, 2020.
The Company's board of directors will continue to monitor financial performance and declare additional dividend payments to at least cover the Company's minimum taxable distribution requirements, aiming to grow this quarterly dividend amount over time. During the calendar year 2020, the Company paid aggregate dividends of $81.6 million.
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
Expansions and Redevelopments
The Company continues to make progress on the execution of its active expansion and redevelopment projects and invested $81.4 million during 2020 at Circle East, One Loudoun Downtown, Carillon, The Shoppes at Quarterfield and Southlake Town Square, with the vast majority of this investment related to the One Loudoun Downtown Pads G & H expansion project.
Active Projects
One Loudoun Downtown
During the quarter, the Company and KETTLER, its joint venture partner for the multi-family component of the mixed-use expansion of Pads G & H at One Loudoun Downtown located in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan statistical area (MSA), advanced work toward the planned spring opening of Pad G's 99 multi-family rental units. Additionally, the Company has executed a contract with Vivint Smart Home for the installation and servicing of smart home technology for the multi-family rental units at Pads G & H, branded Vyne.
The Company also is working to complete interior finishes for Pad G's 33,000 square feet of office space, branded One Endicott. As previously announced, this project received a Wired Certified Platinum rating, the highest rating possible, from WiredScore, confirming One Endicott as best-in-class across connectivity features. At Pad H's 279 multi-family rental units, the Company and KETTLER continue drywall installation and other finishes.
The aggregate One Loudoun Downtown Pads G & H expansion project, which includes 378 multi-family rental units as well as 67,000 to 70,000 square feet of commercial GLA, remains on track to stabilize in Q2 – Q3 2022.
Circle East
During the quarter, the Company signed two leases for in-line space at its 80,000 square foot Circle East mixed-use project located in Towson, MD within the Baltimore MSA, bringing the project to 17% leased. Ethan Allen, one of the two anchor tenants for the project, opened on January 21, 2021, and Shake Shack, the other anchor tenant, plans to open in the near term.
Other Projects
During the quarter, as previously announced, the Company delivered space to ALDI at The Shoppes at Quarterfield, representing 37% of the project's GLA. The Company has extended the aggregate targeted stabilization date for this redevelopment project to Q1 – Q2 2022 due to delays related to concession negotiation and construction with the other anchor tenant for this space. The project remains 100% leased.
Construction continues at the single-tenant pad development at Southlake Town Square with targeted stabilization in Q1 – Q2 2021.
Dispositions
During the first quarter of 2020, as previously reported, the Company completed the sale of one non-target, multi-tenant power center asset for $13.9 million.
Acquisitions
During the first quarter of 2020, as previously reported, the Company acquired the fee interest in an existing multi-tenant, community center retail property for a gross purchase price of $55.0 million. In connection with this acquisition, the Company also assumed the lessor position in a ground lease with a shadow anchor.
2021 GUIDANCE
Taking into account the current macroeconomic and public health outlook, among other factors and variables, the Company currently expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.02 to $0.10 per diluted share in 2021. The Company also expects to generate Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.76 to $0.84 per diluted share in 2021 based, in part, on the following assumptions:
- General and administrative expenses of $41 to $43 million; and
- Acquisitions, property dispositions and capital markets transactions evaluated and executed opportunistically.
Additional factors influencing the 2021 guidance ranges include, among others:
- Occupancy expectations;
- Collectibility of lease income amounts deferred from 2020 that are due in 2021;
- Collection of 2021 lease income amounts due from tenants accounted for on the cash basis of accounting, which aggregated 12% of ABR as of December 31, 2020, the population of which is subject to evaluation and adjustment each reporting period, and the impact of any such adjustment could be significant; and
- Variability in non-cash items, including straight-line rent, which is largely dependent on changes to the aforementioned population of cash-basis tenants.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, Funds From Operations (FFO) means net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains from sales of real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control and (iv) impairment write-downs of real estate assets and investments in entities directly attributable to decreases in the value of real estate held by the entity. The Company has adopted the NAREIT definition in its computation of FFO attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that, subject to the following limitations, FFO attributable to common shareholders provides a basis for comparing its performance and operations to those of other real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Company believes that FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful means to assess the operating performance of REITs. FFO attributable to common shareholders does not represent an alternative to (i) "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or (ii) "Cash flows from operating activities" in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's capacity to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends.
The Company also reports Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is defined as FFO attributable to common shareholders excluding the impact of discrete non-operating transactions and other events which the Company does not consider representative of the comparable operating results of its real estate operating portfolio, which is its core business platform. Specific examples of discrete non-operating transactions and other events include, but are not limited to, the impact on earnings from gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt or other liabilities, litigation involving the Company, including gains recognized as a result of settlement and costs to engage outside counsel related to litigation with former tenants, the impact on earnings from executive separation and the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company's calculation of FFO attributable to common shareholders. The Company believes that Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, provides an additional and useful means to assess the operating performance of REITs. Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders does not represent an alternative to (i) "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, or (ii) "Cash flows from operating activities" in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's capacity to fund cash needs, including the payment of dividends. Comparison of the Company's presentation of Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs.
The Company also reports Net Operating Income (NOI), which it defines as all revenues other than (i) straight-line rental income (non-cash), (ii) amortization of lease inducements, (iii) amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and (iv) lease termination fee income, less real estate taxes and all operating expenses other than lease termination fee expense and non-cash ground rent expense, which is comprised of amortization of right-of-use lease assets and amortization of lease liabilities. NOI consists of Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties. Same Store NOI represents NOI from the Company's same store portfolio consisting of 101 retail operating properties acquired or placed in service and stabilized prior to January 1, 2019. NOI from Other Investment Properties represents NOI primarily from (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2019 and 2020, (ii) the multi-family rental units at Plaza del Lago, a redevelopment project that was placed in service during 2019, (iii) Circle East, which is in active redevelopment, (iv) One Loudoun Downtown – Pads G & H, which are in active development, (v) Carillon, a redevelopment project where the Company halted plans for vertical construction during the three months ended March 31, 2020 in response to macroeconomic conditions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had completed the current scope of site work preparation at the property in anticipation of future vertical development at the site, (vi) The Shoppes at Quarterfield, which is in active redevelopment, (vii) land held for future development, (viii) properties that were sold or held for sale during 2019 and 2020, and (ix) the net income from the Company's wholly owned captive insurance company. The Company believes that NOI, Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties, which are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, provide an additional and useful operating perspective not immediately apparent from "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its performance on a property-by-property basis because they allow management to evaluate the impact that factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on the Company's operating results. NOI, Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties do not represent alternatives to "Net income" or "Net income attributable to common shareholders" in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Company's financial performance. Comparison of the Company's presentation of NOI, Same Store NOI and NOI from Other Investment Properties to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in definition and application by such REITs.
|
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Investment properties:
|
Land
|
$
|
1,075,037
|
$
|
1,021,829
|
Building and other improvements
|
3,590,495
|
3,544,582
|
Developments in progress
|
188,556
|
113,353
|
4,854,088
|
4,679,764
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
(1,514,440)
|
(1,383,274)
|
Net investment properties (includes $74,314 and $12,445 from consolidated
|
3,339,648
|
3,296,490
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
41,785
|
9,989
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
73,983
|
73,832
|
Acquired lease intangible assets, net
|
66,799
|
79,832
|
Right-of-use lease assets
|
42,768
|
50,241
|
Other assets, net (includes $354 and $164 from consolidated
|
72,220
|
75,978
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,637,203
|
$
|
3,586,362
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Mortgages payable, net (includes unamortized discount of $(450) and $(493),
|
$
|
91,514
|
$
|
94,155
|
Unsecured notes payable, net (includes unamortized discount of $(6,473) and $(616),
|
1,186,000
|
796,247
|
Unsecured term loans, net (includes unamortized capitalized loan fees of $(2,441)
|
467,559
|
716,523
|
Unsecured revolving line of credit
|
—
|
18,000
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
78,692
|
78,902
|
Distributions payable
|
12,855
|
35,387
|
Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net
|
61,698
|
63,578
|
Lease liabilities
|
84,628
|
91,129
|
Other liabilities (includes $3,890 and $1,707 from consolidated
variable interest entities, respectively)
|
72,127
|
56,368
|
Total liabilities
|
2,055,073
|
1,950,289
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 475,000 shares authorized,
|
214
|
214
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,519,522
|
4,510,484
|
Accumulated distributions in excess of earnings
|
(2,910,383)
|
(2,865,933)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(31,730)
|
(12,288)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,577,623
|
1,632,477
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
4,507
|
3,596
|
Total equity
|
1,582,130
|
1,636,073
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
3,637,203
|
$
|
3,586,362
|
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Lease income
|
$
|
107,187
|
$
|
120,817
|
$
|
430,043
|
$
|
481,686
|
Expenses:
|
Operating expenses
|
17,166
|
17,493
|
64,043
|
68,396
|
Real estate taxes
|
16,727
|
17,727
|
72,896
|
73,247
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,305
|
40,964
|
165,974
|
194,573
|
Provision for impairment of investment properties
|
—
|
1,121
|
2,625
|
12,298
|
General and administrative expenses
|
12,511
|
10,303
|
38,681
|
40,489
|
Total expenses
|
86,709
|
87,608
|
344,219
|
389,003
|
Other (expense) income:
|
Interest expense
|
(20,151)
|
(16,694)
|
(78,498)
|
(76,571)
|
Gain on sales of investment properties
|
1,352
|
—
|
1,352
|
18,872
|
Gain on litigation settlement
|
—
|
—
|
6,100
|
—
|
Other income (expense), net
|
170
|
(343)
|
(207)
|
(2,587)
|
Net income
|
1,849
|
16,172
|
14,571
|
32,397
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
16,172
|
$
|
14,571
|
$
|
32,397
|
Earnings per common share – basic and diluted:
|
Net income per common share attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.15
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|
213,386
|
212,996
|
213,331
|
212,948
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|
213,532
|
213,627
|
213,331
|
213,198
|
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
|
Funds From Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
16,172
|
$
|
14,571
|
$
|
32,397
|
Depreciation and amortization of real estate (a)
|
39,974
|
40,623
|
164,631
|
193,183
|
Provision for impairment of investment properties
|
—
|
1,121
|
2,625
|
12,298
|
Gain on sales of investment properties
|
(1,352)
|
—
|
(1,352)
|
(18,872)
|
FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
40,471
|
$
|
57,916
|
$
|
180,475
|
$
|
219,006
|
FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.85
|
$
|
1.03
|
FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
40,471
|
$
|
57,916
|
$
|
180,475
|
$
|
219,006
|
Impact on earnings from the early extinguishment of debt, net
|
1,184
|
—
|
4,648
|
7,581
|
Gain on litigation settlement
|
—
|
—
|
(6,100)
|
—
|
Other (b)
|
—
|
585
|
996
|
3,106
|
Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
41,655
|
$
|
58,501
|
$
|
180,019
|
$
|
229,693
|
Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
1.08
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|
213,532
|
213,627
|
213,331
|
213,198
|
(a)
|
Includes $26,330 of accelerated depreciation recorded in connection with the write-off of assets taken out of service due to the demolition of
|
(b)
|
Primarily consists of the impact on earnings from litigation involving the Company, including costs to engage outside counsel related to litigation
|
FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders and Operating FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders Guidance
|
Per Share Guidance Range
|
Low
|
High
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.10
|
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
|
0.74
|
0.74
|
Gain on sales of investment properties
|
—
|
—
|
FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
0.76
|
$
|
0.84
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
Operating FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
0.76
|
$
|
0.84
|
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Same Store NOI
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
16,172
|
$
|
14,571
|
$
|
32,397
|
Adjustments to reconcile to Same Store NOI:
|
Gain on sales of investment properties
|
(1,352)
|
—
|
(1,352)
|
(18,872)
|
Gain on litigation settlement
|
—
|
—
|
(6,100)
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,305
|
40,964
|
165,974
|
194,573
|
Provision for impairment of investment properties
|
—
|
1,121
|
2,625
|
12,298
|
General and administrative expenses
|
12,511
|
10,303
|
38,681
|
40,489
|
Interest expense
|
20,151
|
16,694
|
78,498
|
76,571
|
Straight-line rental income, net
|
920
|
(1,836)
|
2,132
|
(4,533)
|
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles, net
|
(1,445)
|
(914)
|
(5,413)
|
(5,429)
|
Amortization of lease inducements
|
613
|
371
|
2,258
|
1,329
|
Lease termination fees, net
|
(162)
|
(273)
|
(761)
|
(2,024)
|
Non-cash ground rent expense, net
|
212
|
333
|
969
|
1,356
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(170)
|
343
|
207
|
2,587
|
NOI
|
73,432
|
83,278
|
292,289
|
330,742
|
NOI from Other Investment Properties
|
(1,168)
|
(1,721)
|
(4,446)
|
(6,590)
|
Same Store NOI
|
$
|
72,264
|
$
|
81,557
|
$
|
287,843
|
$
|
324,152
