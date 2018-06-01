Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Sells Schaumburg Towers Located In Schaumburg, Illinois

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has closed on the disposition of Schaumburg Towers, its one remaining office complex, for a gross sales price of $86.6 million.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

