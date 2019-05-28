Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Present At NAREIT's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will present at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. EDT and can be accessed live via the following website: https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/rpai. The presentation will be archived and available for replay via the above website for 90 days.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information

Michael Gaiden

Vice President – Investor Relations

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

