Retail Properties Of America, Inc. To Present At REITWeek 2018: NAREIT's Investor Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (or the "Company") today announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will present at REITWeek 2018: the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' Investor Conference in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 7, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. EDT and can be accessed live via the following website: https://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/rpai. The presentation will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website at www.rpai.com.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information

Michael Fitzmaurice

Senior Vice President – Finance

Retail Properties of America, Inc.

(630) 634-4233

