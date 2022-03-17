Retail-ready Packaging Market size to grow by USD 16.92 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight Increased Adoption of Corrugated Boxes as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bandall BV

Caps Cases Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Great Northern Corp.

International Paper Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

Logson Group

Mid-Atlantic Packaging Inc.

Mondi Group

Orora Ltd.

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Co.

STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH

Tosca Services LLC

Vanguard Packaging LLC

Visy Group

Weedon Group Ltd.

The West Rock group

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Retail-ready Packaging Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 36% of the global market. In North America, the primary markets for retail-ready packaging are the United States and Canada. The market in this area will increase at a quicker rate than the market in APAC.

Many purchasers are switching to environmentally friendly packaging for their purchases, which will help the retail-ready packaging market in North America develop throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Retail-ready Packaging Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the food segment's retail-ready packaging market share will expand significantly. Growing urbanisation and the spread of organised retailing in emerging nations have a substantial impact on packaged food demand. Because these high-volume products require frequent replenishment, the amount of retail-ready packaging required has increased.

Vendors consider aesthetic appeal, customer convenience, material compatibility, and product attributes when deciding what type of packaging to employ for food goods. The most essential packaging goods utilised in the food packaging market are rigid plastics, corrugated boxes, die-cut wraps, and shrink wraps, mostly because they are easy to transport and store.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the retail-ready packaging industry is the rising use of corrugated boxes. Corrugated boxes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are used to package a variety of things including food, beverages, and both durable and non-durable goods. The market for retail-ready packaging will be fueled by this. The rising demand for fast food in the retail sector necessitates lightweight and convenient packaging, which aids market growth. They are predicted to make a considerable contribution to the market's total revenue.

However, rising prices of wood pulp and paper will hindering the retail-ready packaging market growth

Customize Your Report

Retail-ready Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail-ready packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail-ready packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail-ready packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail-ready packaging market vendors.

Retail-ready Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 16.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bandall BV, Caps Cases Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Great Northern Corp., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Logson Group, Mid-Atlantic Packaging Inc., Mondi Group, Orora Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH, Tosca Services LLC, Vanguard Packaging LLC, Visy Group, Weedon Group Ltd., and The West Rock group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Household products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bandall BV

Exhibit 97: Bandall BV - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bandall BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Bandall BV - Key offerings

10.4 Caps Cases Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Caps Cases Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Caps Cases Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Caps Cases Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 103: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 104: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 105: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Exhibit 107: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Great Northern Corp.

Exhibit 112: Great Northern Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Great Northern Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Great Northern Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 International Paper Co.

Exhibit 115: International Paper Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: International Paper Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: International Paper Co. - Key news



Exhibit 118: International Paper Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: International Paper Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 120: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Mondi Group

Exhibit 123: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Mondi Group - Key news



Exhibit 126: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Mondi Group - Segment focus

10.11 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 128: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 131: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

10.12 STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH

Exhibit 133: STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

