Retail Realm® Adds Advanced Integrated Payments Technology From Payment Logistics®

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Logistics, a San Diego, California based leader in advanced integrated payments technology, announces certification of their Paygistix® technology suite with Retail Realm's MAX Pay Global. Retail Realm, a Napa Valley, California based leader in software development and distribution for the retail and hospitality industries, built MAX Pay Global to support omni-channel payments within the Dynamics 365 Commerce ecosystem.

"Retail Realm has always been a company focused on providing our clients and resellers the tools they need to succeed," says Afshin Alikhani, Chairman of Retail Realm. "We chose to partner with Payment Logistics because they share this focus with us. Their proprietary Paygistix suite provides more than just a payment gateway to process secure EMV and contactless payment transactions. Features like their real-time online transaction management tools, emailed batch reports, and payment device estate management capabilities are things we believe will add significant value for resellers and end-users."

Dynamics 365 Commerce and AX2012 end users who sign up for Payment Logistics' services will be able to choose from a variety of EMV payment devices, including customer facing multi-lane terminals with signature capture and WiFi or cellular enabled devices.

"Retail Realm's unrelenting drive to better the business of their reseller partners and the end users they serve aligns closely with our mission to deliver competitive advantages in the marketplace through our next generation payment capabilities," says Dustin Niglio, CEO of Payment Logistics. "Our payment device estate management feature is a game changer for multi-lane or multi-location merchants. Our ability to remotely monitor, diagnose, troubleshoot, and update these devices on demand significantly reduces the management and support burden that resellers and merchants typically carry with their EMV payment solution."

About Retail Realm

Retail Realm is a global ISV specializing in developing integrated commerce applications for the retail and hospitality industries. With products such as MAX Pay Global, Retail Realm is providing critical business solutions covering over 125 countries globally. Learn more at www.retailrealm.com.

About Payment Logistics

Payment Logistics is a full-service merchant acquirer and next generation integrated payments technology company catering to POS, CRM and ERP developers and their value-added resellers. Their emphasis on providing in-house services and technology provides partners and clients with a single point of contact for all merchant account and payment technology needs. For advanced payment technology, visit https://why.pay.link.

