RETAIL SAFETY DURING THE HOLIDAYS AND BEYOND

News provided by

Axon

26 Dec, 2023, 10:53 ET

Learn about retailer challenges and how law enforcement technology could be used to help mitigate workplace violence and keep employees safe

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The busy holiday season is the most important time of year for retail stores. Unfortunately, a recent uptick in retail crime, especially theft, has put retailers on edge. According to the Retail Industry Leaders Association, organized retail crime costs retailers over $69 billion per year annually causing the loss of thousands of jobs through store closures and reduced hours.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:  https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9176252-axon-technology-retail-safety/ 

Increasing crime is not only affecting retail profits but the mental health of employees as well. Axon, the technology leader in global public safety, recently surveyed 1,200 retail employees working in security, loss prevention, sales, service, support and more. The majority (51%) of respondents work at a retail business with a street-level storefront. Key findings from the survey include:

In-store workers are exposed to high crime rates:

  • 64% of in-store sales, service, and support retail workers have experienced theft.
  • 47% of in-store retail workers have seen or been the victim of physical or verbal violence on the job.
  • 62% report harm to their mental health caused by violence at work.
  • Theft is exceptionally high at hardware stores (88%), and violence is most prevalent at discount stores (68%).

Security staff are concerned about organized crime:

  • 58% believe fighting organized retail crime should be a top priority in 2023.
  • Organized crime is most common at discount stores (80%).

These study results show that new solutions to help keep workers safe and decrease retail crime are needed. Loss prevention and asset protection professionals rank both video surveillance technology (CCTV) and body-worn cameras in the top five most effective theft prevention measures.

Khris Hamlin discusses retailer challenges and some of the potential solutions, while Mike Shore shares Axon's retail safety survey and suggest ways in which law enforcement technology may be used to help address these concerns.

For more information, please visit: https://www.axon.com/industries/enterprise-security/retail
https://www.rila.org/rila-ndaa-vibrant-communities-initiative

MORE ABOUT MIKE SHORE:
Mike shore leads the Enterprise division of Axon, the leading provider of de-escalation devices and technology in public safety, including body-worn cameras, TASERs, and SaaS. Axon's mission is to Protect Life, and Axon Enterprise is focused on extending our mission outside of public safety, specifically in Healthcare, Retail, and Private Security. Mike has a BA in Economics from Harvard and an MBA from Stanford.

MORE ABOUT KHRIS HAMLIN:
Khris Hamlin serves as Vice President of Asset Protection for the Retail Industry Leaders Association. In this role, Khris's primary focus is to step-in to lead RILA's AP Committees, support content development for the annual Retail AP Conference, and play a key role in priority initiatives like Vibrant Communities. Most recently Hamlin served as senior vice president of asset protection, inventory control, and dc/logistics operations in New York for Saks OFF 5TH, a premier destination for luxury off-price fashion. In this role, he led all corporate and store-level asset protection strategies, risk assessments, inventory control, strategic asset protection hiring, learning and development, risk mitigation, distribution center operations, transportation, and logistics, along with total team engagement. He also supported senior leadership as a member of the executive leadership team (executive committee). Hamlin helped drive the strategic planning process for risk management, and he developed objectives that provided operational leverage and industry-leading key performance indicators.

About Axon:
Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. The Axon ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through Axon's partner network. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

About Retail Industry Leaders Association:
RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate. RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $2.7 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and hundreds of thousands of stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

MEDIA CONTACT: Victoria Keough, press@axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Also from this source

Axon Publishes Force for Good Report

Axon Publishes Force for Good Report

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today published its Force For Good report, celebrating Axon's 30th anniversary, its...
Axon reports Q3 2023 revenue up 33% to $414 million, raises outlook

Axon reports Q3 2023 revenue up 33% to $414 million, raises outlook

Annual Recurring Revenue grows 54% year over year to $619 million International revenue grows 52%, supported by growing pipeline Net income of $59...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Retail

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.